Pope John ends long losing streak

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School boys basketball team posted its first victory of the season, defeating University Academy Charter High School of Jersey City, 58-46, on Thursday, Feb. 15.
The non-conference game was at Pope John.
The Lions (1-19) were in the lead, 47-20, by 2:28 in the third period. But University Academy (2-19) came back strong in the fourth period.
Pope John was able to hold off University Academy’s surge long enough for regulation time to run out.
Anthony Schnabel scored a team-high of 11 points for Pope John.