Pope John ends long losing streak

Sparta /
| 20 Feb 2024 | 06:44
    Pope John's Tyler Houser leaps in the second half of the game against University Academy Charter High School on Thursday, Feb. 15. The Lions won, 58-46. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Pope John's Anthony Schnabel takes the ball toward the hoop. He scored 11 points.
    University Academy's Zaire Cross handles the ball while covered by Pope John's Prince Joshua. Cross scored 23 points.
    Pope John's Alex Grubbs takes the ball toward the hoop. He scored nine points.
    University Academy's Jeremiah Siland releases the ball in a long-range shot. He scored five points.
    Pope John's Trent Houser scored four points.
    Pope John's Prince Joshua scored nine points.
The Pope John XXIII Regional High School boys basketball team posted its first victory of the season, defeating University Academy Charter High School of Jersey City, 58-46, on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The non-conference game was at Pope John.

The Lions (1-19) were in the lead, 47-20, by 2:28 in the third period. But University Academy (2-19) came back strong in the fourth period.

Pope John was able to hold off University Academy’s surge long enough for regulation time to run out.

Anthony Schnabel scored a team-high of 11 points for Pope John.