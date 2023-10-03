x
Pope John loses to Morristown

Sparta /
| 03 Oct 2023 | 09:13
    PJ1 The Pope John and Morristown girls volleyball teams battle on the court Friday, Sept. 29. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    PJ1 The Pope John and Morristown girls volleyball teams battle on the court Friday, Sept. 29. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    PJ2 The focus is on the ball high above the net.
    PJ2 The focus is on the ball high above the net.
    PJ3 Pope John's Avery Griffin strikes the ball. Griffin had two kills and one dig in the game against Morristown.
    PJ3 Pope John's Avery Griffin strikes the ball. Griffin had two kills and one dig in the game against Morristown.
    Pope John's Lian Vieluf is in the midst of a serve. She had four kills, one block, seven digs and one ace.
    Pope John's Lian Vieluf is in the midst of a serve. She had four kills, one block, seven digs and one ace.
    Pope John's Lauren Duffy taps the ball. She had four digs and nine assists.
    Pope John's Lauren Duffy taps the ball. She had four digs and nine assists.
    The Lions listen to their head coach Tyler Singh, third from right, during a timeout.
    The Lions listen to their head coach Tyler Singh, third from right, during a timeout.

Morristown High School defeated Pope John XXIII Regional High School in girls varsity volleyball Friday, Sept. 29 in Sparta.

The Colonials won the match in two sets. First set score was 25-11 and the second was 25-21.

Contributing for Pope John were Avery Griffin (two kills, one dig), Lian Vieluf (four kills, one block, seven digs, one ace), Lauren Duffy (four digs and nine assists), Kasey Dugan (two kills, 10 digs, one assist, one ace), Reagan Healy (one kill, one block, three digs, one ace), Christiana Lipka (one block), Reagan Daly (one kill, four digs, one ace), Lauren Cordero (one dig) and Olivia Barragan (one dig).

The Colonials are undefeated with a record of 9-0. The Lions’ record is 5-5.