Pope John loses to Morristown

Morristown High School defeated Pope John XXIII Regional High School in girls varsity volleyball Friday, Sept. 29 in Sparta.

The Colonials won the match in two sets. First set score was 25-11 and the second was 25-21.

Contributing for Pope John were Avery Griffin (two kills, one dig), Lian Vieluf (four kills, one block, seven digs, one ace), Lauren Duffy (four digs and nine assists), Kasey Dugan (two kills, 10 digs, one assist, one ace), Reagan Healy (one kill, one block, three digs, one ace), Christiana Lipka (one block), Reagan Daly (one kill, four digs, one ace), Lauren Cordero (one dig) and Olivia Barragan (one dig).

The Colonials are undefeated with a record of 9-0. The Lions’ record is 5-5.