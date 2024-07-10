Ramapo upset was ‘incredible moment’

Of all the great wins earned by the Sparta High School softball team this year - there were 12 of them - one stands out to head coach Gretchen Bowie.

“Upsetting the No. 1 seed Ramapo this year was an incredible moment for our program,’’ she said, referring to an 8-4 victory in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament May 28.

“Our team did not roll over and collapse when we were down 4-1 in the beginning of the game. The drive to slowly chip away and fight back was admiring to watch and coach.

“In addition, Gabrielle Heim pitched two no-hitters this season, one being in a state game versus Bergenfield. Lastly, playing Morris Knolls at home was a game to remember this year. Morris Knolls is a top-notch team and they are in our division.

“Again, we were down in the beginning of the game. However, our team’s drive to slowly chip away and come back is incredible. The score fluctuated between us and Morris Knolls, resulting in Morris Knolls pulling ahead 9-8 at the end of the game despite our team producing 16 hits this game. I am incredibly proud of the fight by this group.’’

Leadership was present across the roster.

“Many of the athletes on this team emerged as leaders,’’ Bowie said. “Our team utilizes the buddy system, where each athlete is paired with another. This buddy is to be their anchor and biggest supporter throughout the season. Each player was a version of a leader due to the support they provided for one another.’’

Players improved during the season.

“Our program as a whole has improved in a variety of ways throughout the season,’’ the coach said. “Our outfielders’ speed and ability to cover ground was influential in several of our games. In addition, toward the end of the season, our hitting was coming together and we were able to produce runs each game.

“In the last seven games of our season, we out-hit six out of the seven opponents. In three of the games, we recorded double-digits hits (10+) as a team.’’

Sparta posted an overall record of 12-11 and went 4-6 in the very difficult Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference American Division.

The Spartans topped Bergenfield, 3-0, in the first round of the state sectional tournament. In the semifinals, they were defeated by Morris Hills, 3-2. Morris Knolls captured the sectional title.

Bowie is buoyed by “this group’s ability to take on adversity and push through it.”

“In addition, our hitting coming together at the end of the year provides optimism for next season.’’