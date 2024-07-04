Runner wins medals at national meet

Four runners who are part of the Sparta Recreation Track and Field program competed June 26-29 at the USA Track & Field (USATF) National Youth Outdoor Championships at Icahn Stadium in New York City.

In the 8U Division, Rafferty Hopkins became a two-time All-American, winning silver in the 800-meter race with a time of 2.46.41, breaking the Lakeland League Record, and winning bronze in the 400-meter.

The previous weekend, he was a three-time state champion in 400-meter, 800-meter and long jump at the USATF Junior State Championship.

His teammate and training partner Izaac Bagley also competed in the national meet, finishing ninth in the 800-meter, ninth in the 1,500-meter and becoming an All-American in the boys 9-10 long jump, finishing seventh.

Also competing strongly at the meet were Liam and Ryan Zapata. Liam finished 17th in the 400-meter, 21st in the 800-meter and 11th in the long jump. Ryan finished 17th in the 1,500-meter.