Softball team wins 2 no-hitters to advance to semis

The Sparta High School softball team couldn’t have asked for a better start to its post-season.

The Spartans, seeded third, received consecutive no-hitters in advancing to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament last week.

Against 14th-seeded Leonia in a first-round game May 23, Gabrielle Heim and Grace Conrad combined on a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 victory.

Heim struck out seven and walked two during the first three innings and also went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Conrad struck out five and walked none in two innings of work.

Rylee Munier was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and three runs; Mason Munier went 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run; and Alexa Berry was 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs to fuel the offense.

In its 8-0 decision over sixth-seeded Bergenfield on Friday, May 26, Conrad, a junior, struck out a career-high 17 with one walk to earn the victory.

Mason Munier (4-for-4, three RBI, two runs), Rylee Munier (3-for-4, RBI, two runs), Carly List (3-for-4, triple, RBI, run) and Abigail Connors (1-for-2, run) powered the offense.

Sparta (16-6) was scheduled to play at second-seeded Morris Knolls in the semifinal round Wednesday, May 31 with a trip to the sectional final Saturday, June 3 on the line.

Here’s how other Sparta sports teams fared last week:

Baseball

Sparta rallied from an early four-run deficit to force extra innings but bowed to fifth-seeded Paramus, 5-4, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament in Paramus.

Josh Brancy was 2-for-5 (two stolen bases, run); Liam Gallagher went 2-for-3 with a solo home run; and Jake Hand had an RBI double and a run for 12th-seeded Sparta (12-12).

Brancy, a junior outfielder, finished the season batting .443 (35-for-79) with 27 runs, 18 walks, 32 stolen bases, four doubles and a triple.

Boys lacrosse

The fifth-seeded Spartans defeated 12th-seeded Voorhees, 7-2, in a NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 first-round game in Sparta on May 24.

The team was led by three goals from Greg Peters (three goals, 14 ground balls), Michael Pandiscia (two goals, one assist), Matt Ciarelli (one goal, two assists), Ryan Rossi (one goal), Adam Teixeira (five ground balls, won 5-of-9 face-offs) and Joe Buono (eight saves).

Sparta (9-7) was set to play at fourth-seeded Mendham in a sectional quarterfinal May 31.

Girls lacrosse

Led by seven goals, five assists and 14 draw controls from Uma Kowalski, sixth-seeded Sparta edged 11th-seeded Vernon, 15-14, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament Thursday, May 25 at home.

Sparta (13-7) was slated to play at third-seeded West Essex in a quarterfinal Tuesday, May 30.

Aine Byrne (two goals, two assists), Leah Moore (two goals), Catherine Siipola (two goals), Brooke Weyant (one goal, two assists) and Emily Reina (one goal) completed the offensive effort.

Boys tennis

The seventh-seeded Spartans defeated 10th-seeded Vernon in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament May 25 at home.

Thomas Schottland (first singles), Robert Matkiwsky (second singles), Andrew Young (third singles), Ian Yip and Graham Mahoney (first doubles) and Charles Canzoniero and Aidan Mahoney (second doubles) all won in straight sets in their respective flights.

Sparta (11-9) was scheduled to play at second-seeded River Dell in the quarterfinal May 30.