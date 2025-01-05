Sparta beats Colts Neck, 45-32

Senior guard Molly Chapman totaled a game-high 22 points along with eight rebounds to lead the Sparta High School girls basketball team to a 45-32 victory over Colts Neck there Friday night, Jan. 3.

Katie Sutton added nine points and eight rebounds; Brooke Shust had four points and five rebounds; and Moira Sweeney totaled six points, two steals and a rebound for the Spartans, who improved to 3-3 this season.

Chapman is averaging 16.7 points per game for Sparta, which will play host to West Morris at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared recently:

Ice hockey

The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op squad, ranked No. 16 in the state, entered the new year riding a six-game unbeaten streak, which includes a three-game winning skein.

In its most recent victory, a 6-2 decision over Morristown on Dec. 30, KJS United received two goals and three assists from Braydon Sisco and two goals and an assist from Eddy Brown.

Cormac Gibbons added two goals and Jake Prunty had two assists. Brian Sisti anchored the defense with a 36-save effort.

Sisco leads the team with 19 goals and 14 assists, with Prunty totaling eight goals and 11 assists.

KJS United (7-1-1) is scheduled to play Fair Lawn at 4:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Boys basketball

Shane Hoover had a team-high 12 points and Leshem Little added 11 points, but Sparta dropped its third straight contest: a 57-40 decision at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Sparta trailed by only one point, 13-12, after the first quarter before being outscored, 29-18, in the middle periods.

The Spartans (1-5) will play at West Morris at 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

Wrestling

Chase Brodersen (138), Ryan Hrenenko (144), Logan Hrenenko (150), Garrett VanHouten (157) and Trevor Ekeland (165) each won by fall in the final five bouts of the match to key a 45-35 victory over Butler on Jan. 4 at Ramsey High School.

Liam Hassloch at 215 pounds also won by fall for Sparta (2-2).

The Spartans began the year with a 49-22 victory over Jefferson at home Thursday, Jan. 2.

Ekeland (175 pounds), Hassloch (190) and Francesco Digiola (106) all won by fall to spur that win.

Sparta will take part in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Phillipsburg High School.

The Spartans placed seventh a year ago, with Ryan Hrenenko placing third at 126 pounds and Logan Hrenenko placing third at 138.

Bowling

Evan Miller rolled a high series of 531, including a high game of 233, but Sparta suffered a 4-3 loss to High Point on Dec. 19 at Sparta Lanes.

Diego Torres (501 high series), John Ferrara (487 series), Nicholas Vasquez (412 series), Matthew Trela (398 series), Bilal Masri (302 series) also contributed.

Sparta (1-4) is slated to roll against Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Sparta Lanes.