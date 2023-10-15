Sparta beats West Milford, 41-20

Sparta stomped on West Milford, 41-20, on Friday, Oct. 13 in its second win of the season.

Despite their overall 2-5 record, the Spartans are in third place in the American White division of the SFC, with a 2-2 record against division opponents.

Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for a total of 298 yards in the game. He threw five touchdown passes and also kicked four points after touchdowns.

Josh Brancy, who made three touchdowns, had a total of 177 receiving yards.

Lucas Brown and Nick Curry also scored for the Spartans.

West Milford quarterback Aydin Deane passed for a total of 251 yards. Nate Ford scored all three touchdowns for the Highlanders on passes from Deane, including one for 86 yards.

Braden Amundson kicked two points after touchdowns.

Sussex Tech’s record win

For the first time ever, Sussex Tech defeated Lenape Valley in football.

The 21-14 victory on Saturday, Oct. 14 lifted the team’s overall record to 6-2.

The Mustangs are tied for second place in the American Blue division with the Patriots at 3-2. The Patriots’ overall record is 4-4.

Andrew Baker and Brian Gruber each made touchdowns for Sussex Tech in the first quarter and Baker made another in the fourth quarter.

Baker rushed for a total of 181 yards in the game.

Kevin Giusti and Keith Wagner scored for Lenape Valley in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Ryan Stricchiola had a total of 137 rushing yards.

Pope John tops DePaul

Pope John beat DePaul, 31-27, on Friday, boosting its overall record to 6-2. The two teams are tied in second place in the United White division with 2-1 records against division opponents.

The Lions have two more regular-season games to play.

Tyler Houser made two touchdowns for Pope John and Sir Paris Jones and Joey Walton made one each. Jack Morgese kicked a field goal as well as four points after touchdowns.

Lions quarterback Chris Dietrich completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for a total of 220 yards. He also rushed for a total of 66 yards.

Vernon beats High Point

Vernon boosted its record to 7-1 with a win over High Point, 38-13, on Friday.

The Vikings, undefeated in conference play, sit atop the American White division of the SFC with one regular-season game left.

High Point’s record fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 against conference opponents.

Logan Pych made three touchdowns, including one on a 53-yard run in the first quarter for the Vikings. He rushed for a total of 146 yards in the game.

Luca Vizzini made a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter. He also kicked five points after touchdowns.

Colin Dignan scored on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Aden Karwoski in the third quarter.

The Wildcats posted touchdowns in the first and third quarters with one point after touchdown.

Wallkill Valley shutout

Wallkill Valley posted its third win of the season Saturday, Oct. 14, defeating Hackettstown, 10-0.

The Rangers’ overall record is 3-5 and tied at 2-2 in conference play.

Hackettstown has won only one game all season.

No statistics from the game Saturday were available.

This week’s match-ups:

• Vernon plays Sussex Tech at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

• Sparta plays at Newton at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Lenape Valley plays Parsippany Hills at 7 p.m. Friday.

• High Point plays Lakeland at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Wallkill Valley plays at Kittatinny at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

• Pope John plays Hudson Catholic at 2 p.m. Saturday.