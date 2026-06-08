Sparta boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse advance to sectional finals

Seamus Corcoran placed fifth in the pole vault with an effort of 14-6 and was 19th in the javelin with a throw of 163-10 and Tessa MacMullin was 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 36-6.75 and 23rd in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.22 to lead Pope John at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 3 at Pennsauken High.

Also placing for the Lions at the M of C were Daniel Arroyo (19th in 400 meter dash, 49.22) and David Kinney (25th in discus, 146-7). The Pope John girls were also led by Casey Carney (17th, 400 meter dash, 57.57; 29th high jump, 5-2); Kamilla Mizak (28th, javelin, 99-10) and the team of Tanya Makhija, MacMullin, Julia Ireland and Carney (21st, 4x400 meter relay, 3:58.35).

Sparta Boys Lacrosse

Jace Stiansen (three goals, two assists), Eddie Brown (three goals, one assist), Michael Pandiscia (two goals, four assists), Danny Westervelt (one goal), Eric McCall (four ground balls), Johnny Palmer (nine ground balls, won 12-of-20 faceoffs) and Jake Alliegro (14 saves) paced second-seeded Sparta to a 9-7 victory over third-seeded Holmdel in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament on June 4 at home.

Sparta (14-5) was scheduled to play at top-seeded and No. 16 West Morris for the sectional championship on Tuesday, June 9 at 2 p.m.

The Spartans had reached the semifinal round by defeating seventh-seeded Mendham, 10-6, in a sectional quarterfinal on Monday, June 1.

Pandiscia led the way with two goals, three assists with McCall adding two goals and 10 ground balls. Alliegro, Anthony Settembre, Westervelt, Stiansen, Brown and Marco Aquino each added a goal with Palmer winning 16-of-19 faceoffs and adding six ground balls. Alliegro also made 12 saves to solidify the win.

A year ago, Sparta reached its first sectional final where it fell to Hopewell Valley, 8-5.

Sparta Girls Lacrosse

Reagan Cina collected four goals, Moira Sweeney added three goals, an assist and six draw controls, Joey Roque totaled three goals and an assist, Emma Muller scored twice and Kaitlyn Peters also connected as second-seeded Sparta edged third-seeded Pascack Valley in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament on June 4 in Sparta.

The Lady Spartans (16-2), ranked No. 13 in the state, were slated to play at top-seeded and No. 12 Mendham for the sectional championship on Monday, June 8.

Sparta had defeated seventh-seeded Voorhees, 14-9, in the sectional quarterfinal round at home on June 1.

Roque (three goals, two assists), Cina (three goals, one assist), Isabella Van Winkle (three goals), Muller (two goals), Sweeney (two goals, one assist, six draw controls), Grace Johnson (nine draw controls, two ground balls, one assist), Peters (one goal) and Callie Maines (11 saves) led the way.

Sparta, which has won 13 straight games, won its first sectional title in seven seasons last year, defeating Mendham, 8-4.