Sparta boys ski team places 2nd

After all scheduled ski races and many mountain practices were canceled because of warmer-than-usual weather in the first three weeks of January, all New Jersey high school ski teams took part in two mega-conference races Jan. 20.

The Sparta High School boys varsity team won second place in a slalom race at Blue Mountain in Pennsylvania. Ten western teams competed there, while 13 eastern teams raced slalom at Mt. Peter in New York state.

The Sparta team had skied on Blue Mountain’s Razorback trail only once before, head coach Rodney Calafati said.

“Although feeling nervous at the start, every one of our racers skied with strength and determination. The course posed a challenge for all teams to complete. Numerous racers struggled to finish the course or avoid being disqualified.”

Sparta had four finishers on both the girls and boys teams.

The boys varsity team’s combined time was 5:02.03, compared with 4:28.47 for Pingry, which placed first. Bernards finished third with a team time of 5:28.91.

Contributing to the boys team’s time were Drew Young, team captain Kanna Pasunuri, assistant captain James Kressman and George Flint. The team had seven wins and one loss; adjusted to five wins and one loss, with a win percentage of 83.3.

The girls varsity team took fourth place with a team time of 6:13.38. The Pingry girls also won first place with a team time of 4:54.21.

Ridge placed second with a time of 5:23.53 and Blair was third with a team time 5:24.34.

Contributing to the Sparta girls team’s time were Aubrey Zimmerman, assistant captain Elizabeth Flint, Julia Mooney and Ava Dyrsten. The girls’ score for the race was six wins and three losses; adjusted to four wins and two losses, with a win percentage of 66.7.

”All four of our alpine race teams have the talent and depth to lead us to state championships,” Calafati said. “We are off to a strong start and I can’t wait for the entire team to get the chance to compete this Sunday (Jan. 29).”