Sparta cross-country captains leading team into postseason

With very important championship meets soon to arrive, the leadership provided by the captains of the Sparta High School cross country program (girls and boys teams) is stronger than ever.

The 2025 cross country captains for the Spartans are Bennett Coleman, Alek Diamond and Jack McGurrin (boys) and Kiernan Moore and Celia Rossettini (girls).

Moore, McGurrin, Diamond and Coleman are seniors and Rossettini is a junior.

“Our cross country team selects their captains in the spring so they can organize summer runs and other team activities,’’ boys cross country coach Robert Gilmartin said. “Alek and Bennett were voted by their teammates. This fall I named Jack as captain because of the added leadership he brought to the team.

“Kiernan and Celia were voted by the girls team in June in preparation for summer training.’’

The captains have thus far put up impressive times this year. Coleman and McGurrin have consistently been the Spartans’ top 3 runners with respective best times of 18:01 and 16:54.

Moore recently posted a best time of 21:50 and Rossettini recently posted a personal best time of 19:20 and is ranked as Sparta’s third fastest female runner in the last 20 years. She finished in the top 10 in three of of her four races this year.

The captains, along with their teammates are continually getting better as distance runners at every given opportunity.

“The varsity runners have been improving their races times throughout the season,’’ Gilmartin said. “Some of the younger runners have really grown and learned how to pace themselves throughout a race and gained the confidence that they can keep racing when the races gets difficult and uncomfortable.’’

The constructive and dedicated ways in which the captains communicate with the rest of the student athletes on the roster is impressive to the coaching staff.

“The five of them have been encouraging their younger teammates,’’ Gilmartin said. “They have also helped their teammates with the mental side of racing and encouraged them to push themselves despite being tired during races.’’

Sparta is set to compete in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championship Meet on Saturday at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex.

NOTES: The individual times mentioned above were from meets through Oct. 10.