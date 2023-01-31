Sparta faces Pope John in boys basketball tournament

The Sparta High School and Pope John High School boys basketball teams were scheduled to meet Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Athletic Association Tournament.

The winner will face the winner of a second-round game between Wallkill Valley and Delaware Valley on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Sparta had a bye in the first round of tournament. Pope John defeated Kittatinny, 64-46, in the first round.

Also playing in second-round games Tuesday were Vernon, High Point and Lenape Valley.

Phillipsburg and Hackettstown had byes until the quarterfinals.

The semifinals are scheduled Saturday, Feb. 11 and the finals Friday, Feb. 17.

Girls basketball

The Sparta and Pope John girls teams had byes until the quarterfinal round.

On Saturday, Sparta will face the winner of the first-round game between High Point and Hunterdon Central on Tuesday.

Pope John will play the winner of the first-round game between Wallkill Valley and North Hunterdon.

Also playing first-round games were Vernon and Lenape Valley.