Sparta falls to Lakeland, 21-14

Kittatinny won its season opener last week, while Sparta, Newton and High Point fell to their opponents in the first game of the season.

Sparta fell to Lakeland, 21-14, on Sept. 1.

Pope John’s record is 2-0, having defeated Newark Collegiate on Aug. 26 and Seton Hall Prep on Sept. 2.

Hopatcong also is undefeated. It beat Elmwood Park on Aug. 25 and Montclair Kimberley on Sept. 1.

Sussex Tech, Vernon, Jefferson, Lenape Valley and Wallkill Valley have 1-1 records.

Wallkill Valley defeated Sussex Tech, 36-30, on Sept. 2, with Zack Clarken scoring three touchdowns. Jaiden McNeil and Travis Snyder each scored once.

Andrew Baker scored three times for the Mustangs. Quarterback Brian Gruber, who rushed for 202 yards and completed five of his 10 pass attempts for 93 yards, scored once.

Sussex Tech had topped Parsippany, 28-27, there on Aug. 25, while the Rangers lost to Wood-Ridge, 26-14, in the Jim Grasso Kickoff Classic that day.

Jefferson beat High Point, 18-14, on Sept. 1 after losing to Bernards, 47-6, on Aug. 25.

Sophomore Jason Post scored twice for the Falcons in the second quarter, and senior quarterback Logan Kerr pushed the total to 18 with a touchdown in the third quarter.

Junior Guzman, a senior, and Dylan Masters, a junior, made touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Kittatinny defeated Hackettstown, 15-7, there on Aug. 31. Hackettstown also lost to Paramus, 10-0, on Aug. 25.

The Tigers led, 7-0, during most of the game. Then sophomore Jaden Roberts scored two touchdowns for Cougars in the fourth quarter and senior Cole Davis added a two-point safety when he tackled Hackettstown quarterback Nick Patterson in the end zone.

Newton lost to Warren Hills, 42-14, on Sept. 1. Seniors Dylan Cotter and Kasai Goritski each made a touchdown for the Braves, who had a 10-1 record last year.

Vernon defeated Morris Hills, 30-14, on Sept. 1 after falling to Warren Hills, 21-14, on Aug. 25.

Against the Scarlet Knights, senior Logan Pych scored twice for the Vikings and rushed for 165 yards. Sophomore Gavin Bruno and juniors Josh Jean and Luca Vizzini each made one touchdown.

Junior quarterback Aden Karwoski completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for 106 yards.

Lenape Valley lost to Mountain Lakes, 21-16, on Sept. 1 after beating Glen Ridge, 43-15, on Aug. 25.

Against Mountain Lakes, junior Tanner Gaboda made a touchdown for the Patriots in the first quarter. Senior Mason McClean added 10 points with a field goal in the second quarter and a touchdown in the fourth.

The match-ups this week:

• Sparta plays Vernon at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at home.

• Kittatinny plays Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in Stanhope. The game is homecoming for Lenape Valley as well as Military Appreciation Night. Veterans and those now serving in the military are invited to make a short video of about 20 seconds with their name, branch, years of service and year they graduated from Lenape Valley. The videos will be shown on the new video scoreboard during the game. They may be sent to rpangborn@lvhs.org or wpickett@lvhs.org

• Pope John plays Paramus Catholic there at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Jefferson plays Morris Hills at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

• High Point plays Wallkill Valley at noon Saturday, Sept. 9 in Hamburg.

• Sussex Tech plays Newton at 1 p.m. Saturday at home in Sparta.