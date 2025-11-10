Sparta finishes fall sports season

Riley Molbury made nine saves but the Sparta High School’s girls soccer team bowed to second-seeded Pascack Valley, 1-0, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Saturday afternoon in Hillsdale.

The Lady Spartans, seeded seventh, had advanced in the tournament with a 4-0 victory over 10th-seeded Jefferson on Nov. 5 at home.

Adriana Dolinski scored twice, Makayla Brown had a goal and an assist and Mya Grycuk also registered and Molbury earned the shutout with two saves to fuel the decision.

Sparta finished its season 11-12, which included the program’s second Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship in three seasons under head coach Daniel Trappe.

The Lady Spartans were led offensively by Dolinski (13 goals, four assists), Brown (eight goals, six assists), Alyssa Ciaburri (seven goals, three assists), Chenin Wilson (four goals, five assists), Grycuk (three goals, six assists) and Courtney Wagner (three goals, four assists) with Molbury making 198 saves.

Cross Country

Timothy Mudrick placed 57th in a time of 18:22 and Celia Rossettini clocked a time of 22:21 to place 63rd to pace the Sparta High boys and girls, respectively, at the NJSIAA Group 2 cross country championships on Saturday afternoon at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Mudrick was 15th at the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships in a time of 17:56 on Nov. 1 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park. Rossettini was 13th at the sectionals in a time of 20:53.

Boys Soccer

Sparta, seeded 15th, fell to second-seeded Randolph, 6-0, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Sparta.

The Spartans (6-12-1) were led this season by Matt Torres (10 goals, six assists), Reynaldo Ballon (nine goals, three assists), Cormac Gibbons (six goals, two assists), Jakub Targonski (five goals, three assists), Jacob Weinstock (three goals, four assists) and goalie Jaison Caswell (one shutout).

Field Hockey

Junior goalie Kaitlyn Rodriguez made a career-high 26 saves but the 15th-seeded Lady Spartans bowed to second-seeded Voorhees, 5-0, in a NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament first round game on Nov. 3 in Glen Gardner.

Caroline Weiss (seven goals, six assists), Mia Lopes (six goals, two assists), Cassandra Ailara (five goals, three assists) and Rodriguez (207 saves) keyed Sparta (7-12) this fall.

Girls Volleyball

The fourth-seeded Lady Spartans reached the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament where they lost to top-seeded River Dell, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17, on Friday afternoon in River Dell.

Sparta (15-11) was spurred by Hannah Dodson (20 assists, six digs, two service points), Arielle Gomez (10 kills, five digs), Brooke Meara (four kills), Avery Munier (two digs, one kill), Maeve Uitdenhowen (five digs, four kills, three service points, one block), Grace Mathurin (five service points, two kills, two blocks, one dig, one ace), Alexia Hill (13 digs, four service points, one assist) and Victoria Sucich (seven service points, three digs, two aces).