Sparta girls basketball team in state group semis today

The Sparta High School girls basketball team will play Old Tappan in the semifinal round of the 2023 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Girls Tournament, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3.

The game is at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Old Tappan.

The Sparta girls are the only Sussex County public high school team - boys or girls - to reach the semifinals.

Last week, they defeated Pope John to win the annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament.

Pope John will play Hudson Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Tournament North Jersey, Non-Public A Group at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at home. The Lions had a bye in the first round.

In the NJSIAA Tournament, the Spartans defeated Wayne Valley, 64-34, in the first round, then beat Northern Highlands, 69-61, in the quarterfinals.

If they win Friday, they would face the winner of the semifinal game between Montville and Teaneck. The final round is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Sparta boys team, which also won the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament title last week, lost in the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament to Old Tappan, 69-49, on Monday, Feb. 20.

Other teams

The Kittatinny, Wallkill Valley and High Point girls teams lost in the quarterfinal round of the state group tournament.

The Lenape Valley, Newton and Vernon girls teams lost in the first round.

Of the boys teams, Kittatinny and Wallkill Valley lost in the quarterfinals and Lenape Valley, Vernon and Pope John lost in the first round.