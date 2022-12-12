Sparta girls basketball team likely to be highly competitive

The prosperity that the Sparta High School girls basketball program has realized under the guidance of head coach Catherine Wille is both vast and commendable.

Now, the 2022-23 Spartans are ready to leave their positive impression on the court.

The Spartans are scheduled to begin the regular season with a game against Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Fort Athletic Club in Oceanport.

Sparta is slated to host Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponent Chatham on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Last season, Sparta posted an outstanding overall record of 27-4 and won the NJSIAA State Group 3 championship.

The team captured the North 1 Group 3 sectional title and the NJAC American Division crown along the way to a state title.

“The schedule that I have set up this year is more challenging than our last year’s schedule,’’ Wille said. “The hope is by playing the best competition that it will help us be ready for (NJSIAA) States in February.’’

Among the key returning student athletes are senior Brynn McCurry (forward, First Team All Group 3, First Team All NJAC, MVP of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament last season), senior Ally Sweeney (point guard, Third Team All Group 3, First Team All NJAC, First Team All H/W/S Tournament last season), senior Bailey Chapman (guard and forward, Second Team All NJAC, First Team All H/W/S Tournament team last season), senior Mason Munier (guard and forward, Second Team All NJAC last season), senior Rylee Munier (forward and guard), junior Malaya Dobbs (guard), junior Haley Maher (guard) and sophomore Molly Chapman (guard and forward).

Newcomers looking to make a positive impact at the varsity level include junior Kayleigh O’Brien (guard), sophomore Katie Sutton (guard), sophomore Abby Connors (guard) and sophomore Carly List (forward).

“Brynn is 58 assists away from 400, 322 rebounds away from 1,000 and 652 points away from 2,000 points - she is also a Villanova commit,’’ Wille said.

“Ally is 29 points away from 1,000 and 51 assists from 400. She is also a University of Richmond commit.

“Bailey has a few collegiate offers but has not made any decisions yet. She is 305 points away from 1,000.

“I do think this particular group of seniors has a really unique story. They have been playing together since fourth grade. They all grew up in Sparta, and even though many were recruited by many private schools, they all made a pact to stay together and play for their hometown high school. In this day and age, in the basketball world, this is a very unique scenario.’’

Sparta competes in the NJAC American Division this year along with Morristown, Morris Hills, Montville, Chatham and Pope John.

“Our NJAC American League is one of the strongest (if not the strongest) in the state,’’ the coach said. “Every game will be competitive. My goals for this team is to give everything they have as far as skill, experience and team chemistry in every game. If we can give those things each game, we will be in every game.’’