Sparta girls’ soccer wins tri-county championship

The tri-county girls’ soccer title is back at Sparta High.

Adriana Dolinski connected for two goals and assisted on a third as the second-seeded Lady Spartans earned a 3-0 victory over top-seeded Vernon in the championship game of the 15th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Cassels Field in Sparta.

The title is the second in three seasons for Sparta, which was appearing in the finals for the fourth straight season. Vernon (13-4), which had its five-game winning streak snapped, was seeking its first tri-county title since it won the inaugural event in 2010.

A year ago, Sparta had its bid to repeat as H/W/S champs dashed as it lost to Kittatinny, 2-1, after losing in penalty kicks (4-2).

The Lady Spartans had defeated Hunterdon Central, 2-1, to claim its first tri-county title in 2023, a year after losing to Hunterdon Central, 1-0, in the 2022 championship game.

Dolinski, who was named the tournament’s MVP, headed in the first goal off a corner kick from Mya Grychuk with 9:09 remaining in the first half.

Sparta took a 2-0 lead when Dolinski fed Makayla Brown, who buried a shot with just over 13 minutes remaining in the second half.

Dolinski then put the game away with seven minutes left when she converted a through pass from Courtney Wagner to provide the Lady Spartans with a three-goal cushion.

Riley Molbury, who earned her sixth shutout of the season, was aided by the play of defender Chenin Wilson.

Wilson hounded Vernon’s top scorer Monica Curry, who entered the game with 35 goals and eight assists, and was held scoreless for the first time this season.

Sparta (10-8), under the direction of coach Daniel Trappe, will turn its attention to the NJSIAA state tournament, which was scheduled to be seeded on Tuesday, Oct. 28 and begin in early November.

A year ago, the Lady Spartans reached the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 final, losing to Ramsey, 3-0, as it sought its first title since 2021.

Pope John Boys Soccer

The Lions, seeded 11th, saw their Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament run come to an end as they fell just short in a 1-0 double-overtime loss to second-seeded and eventual champion, Voorhees, in the semifinal round on Oct. 18 in Glen Gardner.

Matthew Rivera made seven saves in defeat for Pope John (9-8).

Pope John Cross Country

Julia Ireland placed sixth in a time of 20:42.00 to pace the Pope John girls at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships on Oct. 23 in Phillipsburg.

Reece Wilson was 25th in the boys race clocking a time of 18:34.60, just ahead of teammate Nicholas Katsgiannis, who was 28th in 19:00.40.

Sparta Cross Country

Celia Rossettini led the Sparta girls at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships in a time of 21:41.20 good for a team-high 16th place.

Timothy Mudrick led the Sparta boys’ team.