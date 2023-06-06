Sparta High School senior wins rowing championship

Sparta High School senior Elizabeth Enriquez won the first scholastic rowing championship in the school’s history April 29.

The Sparta Rowing Club joined 48 high school teams from throughout New Jersey to compete in the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships on the Cooper River in Pennsauken.

It was the final regatta of Sparta crew’s successful spring season.

Despite the rainy and windy conditions, Elizabeth rowed a commanding race in the Women’s Senior Single Scull category.

With the win, she qualified to compete in the Scholastic Rowing Association of the America National Championship Regatta.

Elizabeth will be attending Rutgers University in the fal;.

She has accepted a full athletic scholarship for the Women’s NCAA Division I Crew program.