Sparta hosts Turkey Trot

Sparta /
| 01 Dec 2025 | 02:27
    The runners are off at the Sparta Township Turkey Trot on Nov. 27. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Meda and Nina Berry of Sparta are shown in turkey costumes. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Ashley and Reese Osborn are shown with Connor Obertlik of Jefferson. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Rowan Henrie, Hayden Kopco, Jack Wittenmier and Tim Mudrick, all of Sparta, are shown with the Sparta Township High School mascot. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Loretta Lagala of Highland Lakes is shown with the Sparta Township High School mascot. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

Sparta Township hosted a Turkey Trot 1-mile run on Nov. 27.