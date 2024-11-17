x
Sparta loses in sectional final

SPARTA. Second-seeded girls volleyball team falls to top seed Old Tappan in the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament.

| 17 Nov 2024 | 10:53
    Sparta's Aralyn Saulys hits the ball in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament at home Nov. 9. The Spartans beat Demarest 25-23, 25-10. Saulys made four kills, five digs and seven assists. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Sparta's Emma Kristiansen (24) leaps in anticipation of the ball crossing the net. She made two blocks.
    Sparta's Lea Tsamadias (20) leaps and strikes the ball. She made three kills, two digs, 11 service points and eight aces.
    Sparta's Sylvia Przydzial (7) jumps high and strikes the ball above the net. She made three kills, two digs, six service points and two aces.
    Sparta's Arielle Gomez (18) leaps and strikes the ball. She made five kills.
    Sparta's Tessa Goldman makes six kills, six service points and two aces.
    Sparta's Giselle Faria makes one kill, one dig, 12 assists and three service points.
    Sparta's Lea Tsamadias makes three kills, two digs, 11 service points and eight aces.
    Seven Sparta High School athletes committed to their future colleges on National Signing Day on Thursday, Nov. 14. Seated from left are Uma Kowalski and Abigail Connors. Standing from left are athletic director Steven Stoner, Adam Teixeira, Matthew Peters, Sebastian Sakowski, Christian Hantson, Matthew Ciarelli and Principal Ed Lazarra. (Photo provided)
The second-seeded Sparta High School girls volleyball team, ranked No. 8 in the state, had its highly successful season come to a close in a 25-13, 25-19 loss to top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Old Tappan in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament.

Sparta, which concluded its 2024 campaign with a 21-3 record, had its 20-match winning streak snapped with the defeat Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Old Tappan.

The Spartans had advanced to the sectional final with a 25-23, 25-10 win over sixth-seeded Demarest at home Nov. 9.

That victory was paced by Giselle Faria (12 assists, three service points, one dig, one kill), Aralyn Saulys (seven assists, five digs, four kills), Sylvia Przydzial (six service points, three kills, two digs, two aces), Lea Tsamadias (11 service points, eight aces, three kills, two digs), Alexia Hill (four digs, one service point), Arielle Gomez (five kills), Tessa Goldman (six digs, six service points, two aces), Emma Kristiansen (two blocks) and Tara Keller (four kills, three digs).

Sparta won its second straight Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship this fall and was seeking its second overall Group 2 crown in three seasons.

During the past four seasons under fourth-year head coach Caitlin Jozefczyk, Sparta has compiled an extremely impressive record of 89-10 and has been a mainstay among the state’s top squads.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared recently:

Girls soccer

After three wins in state tournament play, the Spartans, seeded third, bowed to top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Ramsey, 3-0, in the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Thursday, Nov. 14.

Sparta (14-9) was paced by Uma Kowalski (18 goals, eight assists), Abigail Connors (13 goals, 14 assists), Gina Stankiewicz (11 goals, seven assists) and Adriana Dolinski (seven goals, five assists).

Junior Goalie Riley Molbury made more than 175 saves this season to anchor a defense that posted seven shutouts.

Boys soccer

Sparta, the third seed, dropped a 3-0 decision to 14th-seeded Wayne Hills in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament at home Nov. 5.

The Spartans (12-4-2) were led offensively this season by Kyle Enderle (eight goals, four assists), Andy Parreno (six goals, five assists), Patrick Connors (two goals, 11 assists), Matt Torres (six goals, two assists) and Tobias Gomez (five goals, three assists).

Goalie Evan Miller posted four shutouts.

Cross country

Julian Laznik-Moraghan was the lone Sparta qualifier at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions, and he capped his senior cross country season by placing 48th with a time of 16:45 on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Holmdel Park.

Signings

The following Sparta athletes committed to their respective future colleges on National Signing Day on Thursday, Nov. 14:

Uma Kowalski, lacrosse, Notre Dame University; Abigail Connors, soccer, Wagner College; Adam Teixeira, lacrosse, Westminster College; Matthew Peters, lacrosse, Westminster College; Sebastian Sakowski, lacrosse, St. Leo University; Christian Hantson, lacrosse, Moravian University; and Matthew Ciarelli, lacrosse, LeMoyne College.