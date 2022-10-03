Sparta. Nielsen Chevrolet donates to Sparta Soccer Club

Nielsen Chevrolet is partnering with Sparta Soccer Club on the Chevy Youth Sports program, a partnership program built to position Chevrolet as the Official Vehicle of Youth Sports while providing an opportunity for local youth sports leagues to grow.

The partnership features a one-time monetary contribution to assist Sparta Soccer Club with registration fees, equipment costs, facility maintenance and other administrative fees.

“Sports can help kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” said Bill Snoufer, TITLE, for Nielsen Chevrolet. “Nielsen Chevrolet and Chevy Youth Sports are proud to help Sparta Soccer Club bring so many smiles to kids and families in Dover. Chevy believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future.”

The Chevy Youth Sports program gives Chevrolet dealerships the opportunity to provide support for youth athletic programs across the country. In 2022, nearly 600 Chevrolet dealerships will participate in the program nationwide.