Sparta, Pope John to play in H/W/S final

Molly Chapman scored a game-high 19 points, Abby Connors added 15 points and Brooke Shust dropped in 10 points to pace the third-seeded Sparta High School girls basketball team to a 48-35 victory over second-seeded Voorhees in the semifinal round of the 15th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15 in Phillipsburg.

The Spartans (17-6) will meet top-seeded and defending champion Pope John for the H/W/S championship at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Centenary University in Hackettstown.

Pope John defeated fifth-seeded Delaware Valley, 55-36, in the other semifinal Feb. 15.

Sparta (14-6) is seeking its fourth title in the past five tournaments after winning in 2020, 2022 and 2023. No tournament was held in 2021.

Sparta and Voorhees were tied, 28-28, after three quarters before the former closed with a 20-7 showing in the fourth quarter. Kayla Barreau and Katie Sutton added two points apiece in the decision for Sparta.

The Spartans, who have won a season-high seven straight games, suffered a 46-30 loss at Pope John on Jan. 25 in the only meeting of the teams this season.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Ice hockey

The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op squad suffered a 6-3 loss to Passaic Tech in its only action last week on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Cormac Gibbons scored twice and Braydon Sisco added one goal and two assists in the defeat.

Sisco leads the team in scoring with 33 goals and 18 assists.

Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta (10-8-1) is slated to play its regular season finale at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Boys basketball

Leshem Little and Tyler Conlee each scored 12 points; Hayden Kopco added 11 points; and Pat Connors scored seven to pace a balanced attack as Sparta defeated Jefferson, 52-48, at home Thursday, Feb. 13.

Sparta (8-14) is slated to play at Delbarton in its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Wrestling

Patrick Bruseo (126 pounds), Andrew Weinzetl (132) and Daniel Roque (157) each won by fall as Sparta defeated North Warren, 54-15, at home Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Ryan Hrenenko (138 pounds) and Logan Hrenenko (150) each won by fall and Sean Brown won by technical fall as the Spartans dropped a 55-20 decision at Clifton on Feb. 13.

Sparta will take part in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) District 3 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 along with Bergen Catholic, DePaul, Kittatinny, Newton, North Warren, Vernon, Wallkill Valley and West Milford at Kittatinny in Newton.