Sparta’s college athletes ready to play

The regular season is still relatively young and many local college student athletes are already putting up some impressive statistics in their chosen sports right here in the Garden State.

Let’s take a look at some of their accomplishments.

Kex Helmer, Devin Lebel and Michael Nolfi, all graduates of Sparta High School, are members of the Centenary University men’s soccer program this season. Lebel, a senior midfielder, competed in two games through September 17. Nolfi, a senior defender, played in one game through September 16. Helmer is on the roster as a sophomore defender.

The Cyclones had two draws in matches played through September 16. On September 27, they are slated to host Clarks Summit University. Nolfi is listed as an education major, Lebel is listed as a business management major and Helmer is listed as a forensic science major.

Katherine Putsky, a graduate of Pope John High School, is on the roster as an outside hitter for the Caldwell University women’s volleyball squad this year. Putsky competed in three of the first nine matches of the season and had a kill during that span. Through September 17, Caldwell had three overall victories, with one win on its home court and two wins in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference. On October 5, the school is scheduled to host Post University.

Katie Yarussi, also an alumna of Pope John High School, is a senior forward for the Ramapo College field hockey team this season. Yarussi started in each of the first six games through September 20 and scored a goal during that time. After six games, the Road Runners had an overall record of 4-2, with a mark of 3-1 on their home field. On October 1, they are scheduled for a home challenge versus Montclair State University. Yarussi is listed as a nursing major.

Peter DeFelice, formerly of Sparta High School, is on the roster as a senior defender for the Drew University men’s soccer team this fall. DeFelice played in two games through September 16 for Drew. After six matches, the Rangers had a record of 6-0, including a 3-0 mark at home. On October 1, they are scheduled to welcome Catholic University for a Landmark Conference match. DeFelice is listed as an environmental science and business major.

Jake Zerillo, also a Sparta High School graduate, is on the roster of the Kean University football program this season. Zerillo, a fifth-year wide receiver, had seven receptions for 53 yards through two games. After three games, the Cougars had an overall record of 1-2. On October 1, Kean is slated to host William Paterson University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference contest.

Austin Castorina, another Sparta High School graduate, is a junior running back for the Monmouth University football program this year. After three games, the Hawks had an overall mark of 1-2, with a record of 0-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). On October 8, the Hawks are scheduled to host the University of Albany in a CAA game. Castorina is listed as a sports management major.