Sparta VFW repeats as men’s mushball champion

Sparta VFW won its second consecutive championship when the township’s Recreation Department men’s mushball season concluded Aug. 8.

Mushball is softball played with a larger 16-inch ball.

The double-elimination tournament’s final round was between the Loon Squad and Sparta VFW. In the first game of the final round, the Loon Squad won, 1-0, handing Sparta VFW its first loss of the season.

The second game was scoreless going into the bottom of the second inning, when Dave Costa hit a two-out RBI single scoring Jon Rivera.

Sparta VFW then plated two more runs for a 3-0 lead.

The team led 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning by loading the bases and getting big RBI hits by Ian Campbell and Connor Kopnick.

Sparta VFW won the game, 8-2, and finished the season with a record of 12-1.

The team was led by the strong pitching of John Schoch and Bob Ferrara. The defense was led by Anthony D’Aiuto, Kenny Costa, Tom Urbano, Matt Smetana, Frank Appaluccio, Jim Fluke, Bill Sabo and Carmen D’Aiuto.