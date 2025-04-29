Spartans building on foundation

The Sparta High School baseball team has compiled a 8-4 record so far this season.

It is scheduled to play at Chatham at 4 p.m. Monday, May 5, then to host Chatham at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 7.

“We’re committed to building on the foundation laid last year, with a culture rooted in grit and a ‘we over me’ mentality,’’ head coach Justin Matyas said.

“This year’s team has embraced our core mantra: ‘No deposit, no return’ - a reminder that sustained success starts with daily effort. Our players have fully bought in through off-season training, weight-room sessions and focused in-season preparation.”

The coach said the Spartans “aim to compete for a top spot in the highly competitive Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) National Division, make a deep run in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County Tournament and contend in the (NJSIAA) North 1 Group 2 State Tournament.’’

Key returning players include seniors Braden Schappert (middle infielder and right handed pitcher, Ramapo College commit, First Team All-Conference, NJAC Underclass All Star Game MVP, .391 batting average, 27 hits in 2024) and Anthony Patrickio (outfielder and right handed pitcher, Rutgers-Newark University commit, Second Team All-Conference, .338 batting average, 24 hits in 2024), junior Shane Hoover (middle infielder and right handed pitcher, Seton Hall University commit, First Team All-Conference, NJAC Underclass All Star, .361 batting average, 30 hits and 20 stolen bases in 2024) and sophomore Nick Franconere (third base and right-handed pitcher).

Promising newcomers include freshmen Julian Walsh (left-handed pitcher and first base), Finn Kowalski (right-handed pitcher and middle infielder), Grady Myhren (third base) and Greg Egger (catcher and third base).

“We’re fortunate to return a key leader in senior captain Braden Schappert,’’ Matyas said. “Braden serves as the emotional and competitive heartbeat of this group. He embodies what we expect from our leadership: accountability, relentless work ethic and an unwavering commitment to the team.

“He sets the standard every day, consistently being the first to arrive and the last to leave both practices and games.

“Joining him in leadership roles are fellow senior Anthony Patrickio and junior Shane Hoover. All three will be vital to our success on the field and will serve as the tone-setters off it.

“Their collective experience, character and example will shape our team’s identity as we look to compete at a high level this season. Their influence will be instrumental as we pursue our goals with discipline, resilience and a team-first mentality - the same mentality that wins championships and builds programs with staying power.’’

Last year, the Spartans finished with an overall record of 13-9, including a mark of 6-4 as third-place finishers in the division.

The team reached the semifinal round of the H/W/S Tournament and lost in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament.

This spring, Sparta competes in the NJAC National Division along with Mount Olive, West Morris, Morris Hills, Morristown, Chatham and Parsippany Hills.

“We’re looking to build on the foundation established last season as we continue our pursuit of excellence in the always competitive NJAC National Division,’’ Matyas said. “With the addition of strong programs like Chatham (formerly of the American Division) and Parsippany Hills (of the Liberty Division), the path to the top becomes even more challenging and more rewarding.

“The National remains one of the premier divisions in North Jersey baseball, and the level of competition we face day in and day out will be invaluable in preparing us for postseason play, both in the county tournament and the North 1 Group 2 state tournament.’’