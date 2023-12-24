Spartans defeat unbeaten Mendham

Tyler Conlee, Chrystian Grubbs and Leshem Little each scored 11 points to pace the Sparta High School boys basketball team to its first victory of the season: a 52-48 decision over previously unbeaten Mendham there Friday night, Dec. 22.

The Spartans, who held a 30-21 lead at the half, also received nine points from Pat Connors, eight points from Brandon Joefield and two points from David Maasbach.

Mendham (3-1) was led by Kevin King’s game-high 24 points.

Sparta (1-2) is scheduled to play in the Newton Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 29.

Here’s how other Sparta sports teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Katie Sutton and Malaya Dobbs each dropped in 13 points and Molly Chapman and Abby Connors added nine points apiece to steer Sparta’s 44-32 victory over Montville at home Dec. 22.

The game was tied, 15-15, at the half before the Spartans outscored Montville, 29-17, after the break.

Sparta (2-2) will play Warren Hills in the opening game of the Voorhees Holiday Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 in Glen Gardner before playing Voorhees or Delaware Valley in the consolation or championship game at 9 or 11 a.m. Dec. 29.

Boys wrestling

Eugene Donnelly (144 pounds), Logan Hrenenko (150), Liam Hassloch (190), Peter Donnelly (120), Patrick Bruseo (126) and Ryan Hrenenko (132) each won by first-period pinfall as Sparta earned a 42-24 decision over Roxbury on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at home.

In its first dual meet of the season, Sparta defeated Pompton Lakes on the road, 48-24, on Dec. 14.

Johnathan Petelicki (106 pounds), Peter Donnelly (120), Ryan Hrenenko (132), Eugene Donnelly (138), Logan Hrenenko (144), Anthony Petrock (157), Hassloch (190) and Connor White (215) each won by first-period pins to spur the win.

Sparta (2-0) will next be in dual meet action when it hosts Randolph at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

Girls wrestling

The Spartans will be competing in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at High Point.

Bowling

The Spartans finished in 20th place at the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 21 at Sparta Lanes.

Montville, ranked No. 4 in the state, won its fifth straight championship.

Sparta (2-6) will meet Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Sparta Lanes.

Swimming

The Sparta boys and girls squads each will have their next meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 against Vernon in the Kittatinny pool.