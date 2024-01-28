Spartans end losing streak

Led by a game-high 13 points from Malaya Dobbs and 12 points from Katie Sutton, the Sparta High School girls basketball team halted its 10-game losing streak with a 43-34 victory over Colts Neck on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 27 at home.

The win was supplemented by Molly Chapman (six points), Abby Connors (five points), Moira Sweeney (four points) and Kayleigh O’Brien (three points).

Sparta, which started the season, 3-2, now has a 4-12 record. Colts Neck fell to 7-7.

Chapman (8.6 points per game), Dobbs (7.8 ppg) and Sutton (6.7 ppg) lead Sparta in scoring this season.

The Spartans, seeded sixth for the 14th Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, were scheduled to play host to 11th-seeded Vernon on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

A win there and Sparta, seeking its fourth straight tri-county tournament crown, would play sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central or 15th-seeded Kittatinny in the quarterfinal round Saturday, Feb. 3.

Here is how other Sparta sports teams fared this week:

Boys basketball

Sophomore Chrystian Grubbs scored a career-high 23 points, and Leshem Little added 11 points to lead Sparta to a 48-46 decision over Parsippany Hills on Jan. 27 at home.

In its first victory of the week, Sparta received 17 points from Tyler Conlee and 14 points apiece from Little and Grubbs as it downed Morristown there Jan. 24.

Sparta was seeded sixth and will host 11th-seeded Voorhees in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 30.

If the Spartans prevail, they would meet third-seeded Hunterdon Central or 14th-seeded North Warren in the quarterfinal round Feb. 3.

The Spartans are the defending tri-county champion, having won their second championship last year and the first since 2019.

Wrestling

Sparta swept its quad meet against Dumont (57-18), Ramsey (49-25) and Paramus (39-36) on Jan.27 at Dumont High School.

In its victory over Paramus, Sparta received back-to-back pins from Connor White (215 pounds) and Tahg Herbison (285) to give the Spartans an insurmountable 39-24 lead with two bouts remaining.

Sparta, now 13-3, will wrestle at Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Bowling

Sparta won for the third time in its past four matches when it defeated Wallkill Valley, 5-2, on Thursday, Jan. 25 at Sparta Lanes.

Leading the way for the Spartans were Khalil Masri (570 high series, 234 high game), Evan Miller (508 series, 173 game), John Ferrara (407 series, 143 game), Karen Maasbach (354 series, 143 game), Nicholas Vasquez (232 series, 17 game) and Joshua Lipton (93 series, 93 game).

Sparta (5-8) will roll against Hopatcong at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 at Sparta Lanes.