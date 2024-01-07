Spartans lose to Morris Knolls, 29-21

Despite a game-high 10 points from Malaya Dobbs, the Sparta High School girls basketball team suffered a 29-21 loss to Morris Knolls on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6 at home.

The game was tied, 13-13, at halftime before Morris Knolls used an 11-2 third-quarter showing to take a 24-15 lead.

Moly Chapman added five points, Kayleigh O’Brien added four points and Kayla Barreau scored two points to round out the Sparta scoring.

Sparta, now 3-5 this season, is scheduled to play host to Randolph at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Leshem Little had a game-high 17 points and Chrystian Grubbs added 13 points but Sparta bowed to Immaculata, 79-46, on Jan. 6 at the Coaches vs. Cancer Showcase at Montgomery High in Skillman.

Sparta started the week with a 48-46 setback to Morristown at home Jan. 3. Little, a sophomore guard, led all scorers with a game-high 20 points.

The Spartans (3-5) are scheduled to play at Randolph at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Wrestling

The Spartans went 2-1 at the Ramsey Duals on Jan. 6, defeating Lakeland (40-35) and Demarest (51-30) before bowing to West Essex (47-25) in Ramsey.

Against Lakeland, Ryan Hrenenko (132 pounds), Ben Bialkin (157) and John Guthrie (175) all won by fall to spur Sparta.

Hrenenko (138 pounds), Eugene Donnelly (144), Anthony Petrock (165), Liam Hassloch (190), Lucas Brown (215), Connor White (285) and Johnathan Petelicki (106) each recorded wins by fall to key the win over Demarest.

Sparta (5-1) is slated to take part in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Phillipsburg.

Indoor track

Emma Westervelt finished third in the 1600-meter run in 5:47.19 to lead the Sparta girls indoor track team at the Christa Racine Invitational on Jan. 6 at Drew University in Madison.

Other top 10 finishers included Ashley Crane (fourth in 800 meter run in 2:25.63), Ella Rozynski (fifth in 55 meter dash in 7.85) and Ava Barone (eighth in 800 meter run in 2:32.92).

For the boys, Remson Jarrell placed fifth in the 1600-meter run in 4:35.99 and was eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:07.04. Julian Laznik-Moraghan was eighth in the 1600-meter run in 4:45.02 and was 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:09.54. Jack Wittenmeier was seventh in the 400-meter dash in 55.29