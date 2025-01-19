Spartans roll over Patriots

Senior John Ferrara rolled a high series of 607 and had a high game of 256 as the Sparta High School bowling team snapped a four-match losing streak with a 7-0 victory over Lenape Valley on Monday, Jan. 13 at Sparta Lanes.

Diego Torres (518 high series), Evan Miller (516 high series), Matthew Trela (427 high series), Joshua Lipton (385 high series) and Nicholas Vasquez (341 high series) also contributed to the win.

Sparta (2-7) is scheduled to bowl against Vernon at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Sparta Lanes.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared recently:

Girls basketball

Molly Chapman scored a team-high 15 points and Kaelyn Sabanosh added 12 points, but the Spartans had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 63-49 loss to Caldwell there Saturday morning, Jan. 18.

Sparta, which fell behind, 17-9, after the first quarter, trailed, 30-22, at the half before being outscored, 18-10, in the third period.

Brooke Shust added eight points for Sparta (8-4).

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Chapman totaled 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks and Katie Sutton collected 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 48-33 victory at Parsippany Hills.

Sparta will play host to Morris Hills at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 before playing at Pope John at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Boys basketball

Brady Shagawat had 15 points and Leshem Little added 13 points, but Sparta dropped a 61-43 decision to Vernon at home Jan. 18.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Shane Hoover totaled 18 points and seven rebounds, Tyler Conlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Little collected 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Sparta defeated Passaic Charter, 64-55, at home.

Sparta (3-9) will play at Randolph at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Ice hockey

The Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta tri-op squad, ranked No. 19 in the state, bowed to No. 11 Randolph, 9-2, on Friday night, Jan. 17 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Braydon Sisco had a goal and an assist and Eddy Brown also scored for KJS United, which fell to 8-3-1.

On Jan. 6, KJS United earned a 7-1 victory over Bernards/Somerville/Middlesex at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Sisco led the way with three goals, with Jake Prunty adding a goal and an assist. Cody Sutton, Cormac Gibbons and Michael Pandiscia each added a goal, and Brian Sisti anchored the defense with 10 saves.

Sisco has 23 goals and 14 assists this season, with Prunty totaling nine goals and 12 assists.

KJS United will play Morristown-Beard at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Skylands Ice World.

Wrestling

Logan Hrenenko (138 pounds), Sean Brown (144) and Liam Hassloch (215) each placed second in their respective weight classes to lead Sparta to a sixth-place team finish at the 15th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 11 at Phillipsburg High School.

Ryan Hrenenko was third at 132 pounds and Garrett Vanhouten was fifth at 157 as the Spartans finished with 109 points.

Phillipsburg won the event with 223 points.

Indoor track

Junior Tamara Lelitka placed eighth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.35 to pace Sparta at the Wayne Valentine Invitational on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Drew University in Madison.

Other top 20 finishers for the Spartans were Viktoriia Lelitka (13th in 300-meter dash in 49.31), Sierra Harms (15th in 600-meter run in 1:59.25) and Jan Stas (20th in 1,000-meter run in 3:41.02).

Jason Fisher keyed the boys, placing 29th in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.83.