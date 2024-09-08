Spartans win season-opener, 1-0

Uma Kowalski scored the game’s only goal in the second half to lift the Sparta High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 season-opening victory over Morris Knolls there Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Sparta, ranked No. 12 in the state, also received 14 saves from Riley Molbury.

The Spartans are scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 before playing host to No. 6 Chatham at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Andy Parreno and Nick Pelle each connected for goals and Evan Miller halted four shots to pace Sparta to a 2-1 victory over Morris Knolls at home Sept. 4.

All the scoring occurred in the second half.

Sparta is scheduled to play at Warren Hills at 11 a.m. Sept. 14.

Field hockey

Goalie Keara Hynes halted eight shots, but Sparta was edged, 1-0, by Pope John there Friday afternoon, Sept. 6.

The lone goal was scored by Pope John’s Kaitlyn Honig in the second period.

Sparta (0-2) began its season with a 4-0 loss at Vernon on Sept. 4. Hynes finished with 10 saves in that contest.

The Spartans are scheduled to play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 before playing host to West Milford at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.

Girls tennis

The Spartans dropped 5-0 decisions at home against No. 20 Chatham on Sept. 4 and Mendham on Sept. 6.

The second doubles duo of Molly Tomko and Sunny Young performed well in dropping a 5-7, 6-6 (7-5), 10-7 decision to Angelina Paftinos and Gretchen Tresselt of Mendham.

Sparta (0-2) is slated to play host to Montville at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Girls volleyball

In a battle between two of the state’s best teams, No. 8 Sparta suffered a 25-19, 25-23 loss to No. 6 Morristown in the season-opening game for both schools there Sept. 4.

The Spartans were led by Giselle Faria (five digs, five assists, three service points), Aralyn Sauls (seven kills, six assists, two draws), Lea Tsamadias (eight draws, four kills, three service points), Sylvia Przydzial (two kills, two draws, two assists, two service points, two aces), Emma Kristiansen (two blocks), Tara Keller (five draws, two kills), Tessa Goldman (three draws), Maddie Worsley (four draws, two assists) and Alexia Hill (six draws).

Sparta is set to play at Westfield at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14.