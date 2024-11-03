Spartans win sectional championship

Julian Laznik-Moraghan finished second with a time of 17:06 to help pace the Sparta High School boys cross country team to its first sectional championship in more than four decades.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships were held Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Ava Barone was eighth overall with a time of 20:52 to lead the Sparta girls to a third-place team finish at the same event.

Both cross country teams advance to the overall Group 2 state championships Saturday, Nov. 9 at Holmdel Park.

The Spartans, who won the first sectional title since 1983 by one point over Northern Valley-Demarest, also had the following place-winners: Tyler Harms (eighth place in 17:53), Jack McGurrin (ninth in 17:54), Timothy Mudrick (16th in 18:08), Jack Wittenmeier (18th in 18:09), Bennett Coleman (45th in 19:20) and Joseph Willwerth (82nd in 21:02).

On the girls side, other place-winners included Celia Rossettini (16th place in 21:26), Kiernan Moore (22nd in 22:14), Talia Sanchez (27th in 22:41), Tamara Lelitka (31st in 22:56), Kaelyn Sabanosh (33rd in 23:00) and Haley Erickson (46th in 23:49).

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared recently:

Boys soccer

Nick Pelle scored in the second half as Sparta erased a one-goal halftime deficit and forged a 1-1 tie with Morristown there Thursday afternoon, Oct. 31.

Evan Miller made five saves for Sparta, which finished tied atop the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference National Division standings along with Morristown with identical 8-2-2 records.

Sparta was 1-0-1 against Morristown this season after earning a 3-1 home victory Sept. 24.

The Spartans are seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament and scheduled to play host to 14th-seeded Wayne Hills in a first-round game Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Girls soccer

Uma Kowalski scored off a feed from Abigail Connors in the first half but Sparta dropped a 3-1 decision to West Morris at home Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Spartans are seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and slated to play host to 14th-seeded Jefferson on Monday, Nov. 4.

Field hockey

The Spartans’ season came to a close with a 7-0 loss at Morris Knolls on Friday afternoon, Nov. 1.

Sparta (6-12-1) was led offensively this fall by Eliana Intorrella (eight goals, three assists), Ava Capeci (five goals, five assists), Kailyn Moughrabie (three goals, three assists), Emily Karpowich (four goals), Cassandra Ailara (one goal, two assists) and Sophie Ku (one goal). Keara Hynes (five shutouts) anchored the defense.

Girls volleyball

Sparta, ranked No. 8 in the state, took an 18-match winning streak into the post-season.

The Spartans are seeded second for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round.

Sparta (18-2) will play seventh-seeded River Dell or 10th-seeded West Milford at home Thursday, Nov. 7.