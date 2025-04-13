Sports roundup: Spartans win 1st game

Alexia Arpino went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs; Alexia Hill was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run; and Avery Munier singled twice, walked and drove in a run to pace the Sparta High School softball team to its first victory of the season: a 6-4 decision over Morris Knolls at home Wednesday, April 9.

Maya Laliker walked twice and scored twice and Ingrid Brevig walked and drove in a run to aid the Spartans, who improved to 1-3.

Sparta will play at Randolph at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 17.

Here’s how other Sparta teams fared last week:

Baseball

Dylan Furtado was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI; Branden Woletz singled, walked and drove in two runs; Grady Myhren singled, scored a run and drove in two; and Tim Mudrick doubled in a run and scored to pace Sparta to an 8-3 victory over Parsippany Hills there April 9.

Jacob Diaz allowed just one hit, two walks and no runs while striking out 12 in the first five innings to earn the win on the mound.

Diaz then went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run as Sparta dropped a 6-5 decision in eight innings Friday afternoon, April 11 in Vernon.

Sparta (2-3) will play host to Parsippany Hills at 4 p.m. April 17.

Boys lacrosse

Sparta evened its record at 2-2 with a 14-10 victory over Montville there April 11.

The offense was led by Matt Ciarelli (four goals, three assists), Luke Spelman (three goals, one assist), Michael Pandiscia (three goals, one assist), Eddie Brown (two goals, three assists), Jace Stiansen (one goal, one assist), Brady Shagawat (one goal) and Adam Teixeira (seven ground balls, won 10-of-27 face-offs).

On April 9, Spelman scored his only goal in overtime as Sparta downed Jefferson, 11-10, in Oak Ridge.

Pandiscia had four goals and three assists and Brown added four goals and an assist to lead the way for the Spartans.

Sparta will play host to Vernon at 4 p.m. April 17 before playing at West Essex at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19.

Girls lacrosse

Uma Kowalski connected for six goals; Moira Sweeney had two goals and three assists; Sophie Ku added three goals; Ava Capeci totaled one goal and one assist; and Isabella Van Winkle and Joey Roque each added a goal to pace Sparta’s 16-3 victory at Phillipsburg on Saturday afternoon, April 12.

Kowalski, a senior midfielder, now has 314 goals and 100 assists for her career.

Sparta (3-2) will play host to Voorhees at 10 a.m. April 19.

Boys tennis

Ian Yip (first singles), Graham Mahoney (second singles), and the team of George Miller and Andres Parreno (second doubles) each won to lift Sparta to a 3-2 victory over Mount Olive there April 8.

The Spartans (3-2) will play host to Parsippany Hills at 4 p.m. April 17 before making the short trip to play at Pope John at 4 p.m. Monday, April 21.

Boys volleyball

George Tsamadias (11 assists, seven service points, four blocks, three aces, two digs, one kill), Owen Englehardt (14 digs, seven service points), Joshua Tolentino (10 digs, eight service points, nine kills, two aces), Diandre Carr (10 kills, five digs, three blocks, two service points, one kill) and Aiden Foy (seven digs, six service points, two assists) led Sparta to a 26-24, 17-25, 25-22 victory over Ridge at home April 11.

Sparta (3-5) was slated to play host to Randolph at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 16.

Girls golf

Hannuri Lee shot a match-low 49 and was followed by Jocelyn Beach (50), Erin Duthaler (50), Sayler Salvigsen (58), Lea Tsamadias (60) and Rebecca Johnson (64) to lead Sparta to a 207-228 victory over Wallkill Valley on April 9 at the Wallkill Valley Country Club in Franklin.

Sparta (3-1) was scheduled to meet Vernon on Monday, April 14 at the Great Gorge Golf Club in Vernon.