Student athletes play hard at the college level

Many local student athletes competed in collegiate sports this past season right here in New Jersey. Let’s take a glance at their noteworthy performances.

Brooke Bode, Emily Hotz and Christine Manser, all graduates of Kittatinny High School, were members of the Centenary University (Hackettstown) women’s lacrosse team in 2022.

Manser, a senior attacker listed as a business major, started in seven games and posted eight goals and four assists. Hotz, a sophomore defender listed as a biology major, earned three ground balls for Centenary. Bode, a freshman midfielder listed as a business and marketing major, started in eight games and posted five goals and four assists. The Cyclones had one win this season, which they captured on their home field.

Michael Inglima (Kittatinny High School) played as a sophomore midfielder for the Centenary University men’s lacrosse squad this year. Inglima played in eight games and started in seven of them for Centenary. The Cyclones tallied one victory this season, which occurred on their home field. Inglima is listed as a criminal justice major.

Kelly Ann Earrusso (Lenape Valley High School) played as a sophomore pitcher and infielder for the Centenary University softball program this spring. Earrusso appeared in 21 games in the circle and started in three of them for Centenary. She struck out 15 batters and also had a save. Earrusso is listed as a biology and education major.

The Cyclones had eight overall victories, with three of them on their home field. They had three wins in the Atlantic East Conference. Centenary advanced to the Atlantic East Conference Tournament in Scranton, Penn., where they went 1-2 with a victory over Neumann University and two losses to Marywood University.

Michael Campanella III (Kittatinny High School) was on the roster as a senior defender for Drew University’s (Madison) men’s lacrosse team this past season. Campanella competed in all 16 games and started in eight of them for Drew. He earned 29 ground balls and had an assist. Campanella is listed as an environmental science major. The Rangers netted an overall record of 9-7, with a mark of 7-3 at home. They won three contests in the Landmark Conference.

Abigail Wittig (Newton High School) played outfield and second base for Fairleigh Dickinson University’s (Florham campus) softball team during her sophomore year this past season. Wittig played in 16 games and started in 10 of them for Fairleigh Dickinson. She had five hits, scored four runs and had two RBIs. Wittig is listed as a health sciences major. The Devils had 12 overall wins, with a 5-5 mark at home. In the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Division, they went 8-8.

Shirley Chen (Lenape Valley High School) played as a freshman defender for the Kean University (Union) women’s lacrosse squad this year. Chen played in five games and earned a ground ball for Kean. The Cougars had eight overall victories with a mark of 5-4 at home. They went 3-3 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). They advanced to the NJAC Tournament where they were defeated by The College of New Jersey in a contest held in Ewing.