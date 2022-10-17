Sussex County Rowing Club races in first regatta of fall

Members of the Sussex County Rowing club have been rebuilding the club since it saw a steep numbers decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members have started rebuilding the club and were able to race in two regattas over the summer, the Philadelphia Youth Regatta with two boats and the Overpeck Summer Sprints with three boats representing the club.

The club started its fall racing season with two boats recently in the first fall regatta at the Head of the Passaic. Representing Sparta and Pope John, was a crew of Christian Marlin (PJ), Owen Englehardt (Sparta), Andrew Wilson (PJ), Vincent Clerico (PJ), who were able to place third in a strong Men’s Novice Quad field.

There was an additional regatta scheduled for last weekend and another in November.

The Sussex County Rowing Club was building a program to bring rowing to Sussex County youth with students from Sparta, Sussex-Tech and Pope John before the pandemic, but numbers dropped off due to COVID protocols and graduation of many of the group’s athletes.