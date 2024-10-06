Sussex Tech beats Newton in tournament

Addison Realista at first singles, Danielle Martin-Conyers at third singles, and the second doubles duo of Bridget Esposito and Paige Fetterman all won their respective flights in straight sets to pace 10th-seeded Sussex Tech to a 3-2 victory over seventh-seeded Newton in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament Sept. 30 in Newton.

The Mustangs (7-4) advanced to the sectional quarterfinal round, where they were set to play at second-seeded Pascack Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The sectional semifinals are slated for Thursday, Oct. 10 with the championship Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Here’s how other local teams fared recently:

Sussex Tech girls soccer

Tamar McPherson, Sarah Holcomb, Ashley Rached and Sophia Gomes all found the back of the net to fuel a 4-0 victory over Payne Tech at home Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Isabella Juliano (six saves) and Clara Van Brunt (two saves) combined to post the shutout for the Mustangs.

Sussex Tech (5-6-1) will play host to Veritas Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.

Sussex Tech boys soccer

Nate Deardorff scored twice; Dylin Hickey added a goal and an assist; and Luke Byma also scored as Sussex Tech earned a 4-1 victory over Warren Tech there Sept. 12.

Ben Gomes anchored the defense with a nine-save effort.

Sussex Tech (1-10) is scheduled to play host to Morris Tech at 4 p.m. Oct. 10.

Sussex Tech cross country

David Cunha clocked a time of 18:21.00 and placed 35th to pace the Sussex Tech boys at the Shore Coaches Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Holmdel Park.

Micah Dalelio led the Mustangs by placing 21st with a time of 21:01.00.

Sparta High field hockey

Eilana Intorrella scored off a feed from Kailyn Moughrabie, but 16th-seeded Sparta bowed to 13th-seeded South Hunterdon, 2-1, in a double shootout in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament there Sept. 30.

Keara Hynes made five saves for Sparta (4-8).

Sparta High girls tennis

Emily Dondero won at third singles but the 13th-seeded Spartans suffered a 4-1 loss to fourth-seeded Pascack Valley in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Oct. 1.

Sara Schwarz (first singles), Julia Miller (second singles), Emilie Fagen and Maureen Gaines (first doubles), and Molly Tomko and Sunny Young (second doubles) also competed for Sparta (4-10).