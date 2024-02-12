x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Sussex Tech defeats Newton

| 12 Feb 2024 | 03:12
    Jeremiah Fontanez of Sussex Tech holds the ball after a rebound in the Feb. 3 game at home against Newton. He grabbed three rebounds and scored one point, and the Mustangs won, 47-39. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Jeremiah Fontanez of Sussex Tech holds the ball after a rebound in the Feb. 3 game at home against Newton. He grabbed three rebounds and scored one point, and the Mustangs won, 47-39. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Sussex Tech’s Dane Walker handles the ball. He scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
    Sussex Tech’s Dane Walker handles the ball. He scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
    Sussex Tech’s Eliot Griner lifts the ball toward the hoop. He scored 16 points.
    Sussex Tech’s Eliot Griner lifts the ball toward the hoop. He scored 16 points.
    Newton’s Maxwell Maslowski goes airborne.
    Newton’s Maxwell Maslowski goes airborne.
    Newton’s Ayden Babakissina (4) takes the ball toward the hoop.
    Newton’s Ayden Babakissina (4) takes the ball toward the hoop.