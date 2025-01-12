Sussex Tech tops Hopatcong

Emily Ursin scored a team-high 17 points and Mackenzie Reilly added 12 points as the Sussex County Technical School girls basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak and secured a 40-34 victory over Hopatcong on Friday afternoon, Jan. 10 in Sparta.

The Mustangs held a five-point lead at the half before using a 12-7 showing in the third quarter to extend to a 24-14 lead.

Marissa Bouma (six points), Allie Ismail (two points), Emma Franchi (two points) and Luana Da Rocha (one point) added to the victory as Sussex Tech improved to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Reilly, a junior center/forward, leads the team with an 11.4-point scoring average.

The Mustangs will play at Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 before playing at Newton at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 and at Warren Tech at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Here’s how other area teams have fared recently:

Sussex Tech boys basketball

Senior Brian Gruber scored a game-high 13 points and senior Jeremiah Fontanez added 11 points, but Sussex Tech dropped a 67-41 decision to Koinonia on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 9 in Plainfield.

That was the team’s third loss in a row.

The Mustangs (3-7) have been led this season by Gruber, who is averaging 13.7 points, and Fontanez, who is averaging 10.3 points.

Sussex Tech will play host to North Warren at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 before hosting Newton at 7 p.m. Jan. 20.

Sussex Tech bowling

Ethan Corrado rolled a high series of 623, including a high game of 222, and Owen Demeter had a high series of 590 and a high game of 234 to lift Sussex Tech to a 5-2 victory over Vernon on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Sparta Lanes.

Other contributors for the Mustangs included Hunter Gieger (494 high series), Kyra Birchenough (467 high series), Mike Christensen (411 high series) and Josias Quinones (386 high series).

Sussex Tech (7-1) is slated to bowl against High Point at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Sparta Lanes.

Pope John girls basketball

Junior Mia Washington dropped in a season-high 26 points to power Pope John to a 56-40 victory over Montville there Jan. 10.

Marisa Captoni added 10 points for the Lions, who pulled away from a tied game, 24-24, at the half and outscored Montville, 32-16, after the break.

Washington, a junior forward/guard, is averaging 17.7 points this season and has 798 career points.

Pope John (7-2) will play host to Caldwell at 7 p.m. Jan. 16.