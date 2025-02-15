Sussex-Wantage boys, Frankford girls win tournament

The Sussex-Wantage boys and Frankford girls teams won the 43rd annual middle school basketball tournament hosted by Hardyston Township Middle School.
Teams from 15 schools took part in the tournament Feb. 3-10.
Participating were teams of boys and girls from Andover, Byram, Frankford, Franklin, Green Hills, Hardyston, Kittatinny, Lafayette, Montague, Newton, Ogdensburg, Stanhope, Sussex Christian, Sussex-Wantage and Vernon.
Andover and Lafayette schools hosted games on the first day along with Hardyston.
Trophies were presented to teams placing first, second, third and fourth.
For the boys, Hardyston was second, Ogdensburg was third and Vernon was fourth.
For the girls, Vernon was second, Kittatinny was third and Byram was fourth.
Named as Most Valuable Players were Matthew Shepherd of Sussex-Wantage and Addison Yanoff of Frankford.
They also were named as all-county players along with Christopher Portante of Sussex-Wantage, Nathan Zanella of Hardyston, Rafael Martinez of Ogdensburg, Yousef Abdallah of Vernon, Lilly Emma of Frankford, Kaya Bressler of Vernon, Melke Koch of Kittatinny and Callie McCall of Byram.
Participating coaches chose the award winners.