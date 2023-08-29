Swim team undefeated this season

More 70 members of the Lake Mohawk Pool Swim Team competed in the A championships Aug. 12 in Pequannock and placed second.

The team had many top finishers, including Everly Libysen (age 8 and younger, 50 Breaststroke), Travis Jennings (ages 9-10, Breaststroke) and Espen Wespestad (ages 11-12, Breaststroke) among many others.

Coached by Brittany Zymet, the team was undefeated in eight matches this season against other New Jersey teams.

Zymet, a teacher and assistant swim coach at Kittatinny Regional High School, has been with the program for five years.

Fayson Lakes, a rival swim team, has beat the Lake Mohawk swimmers in recent years. But this year, the local team defeated Fayson Lakes en route to an undefeated season.

“This year we were able to take them on and beat them,” Zymet said.

The program is not all about the competition, however.

With more than 100 swimmers, Zymet and the rest of the coaching staff aim to help team members improve their skills while having a great time at the pool.

The very young swimmers, called “Mighty Mites,” learn how to be comfortable swimming, with hopes of competing in meets in the future.

Lily Dockery is a former Mighty Mite who reaped the benefits of the team’s coaching.

“The developmental team (Mighty Mites) was absolutely fantastic,” said Ali Dockerty, Lily’s mother.

Lily just finished her second season with Lake Mohawk and will be back next summer.

The last team practice was filled with laughter and friendly competition between swimmers and coaches as parents packed the area around the pool to watch.

“The culture is amazing, and they make it fun,” Dockerty said, referring to the coaching staff.