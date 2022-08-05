Swordfish swim to victory

The Sussex County YMCA Swordfish Swim Team won the Wallkill Valley Summer Swim League Championships for the second consecutive season. The meet was held at Cliffwood Lake in Vernon with 11 teams competing throughout the county. The YMCA defeated the Kittatinny Barracudas who finished in second place, followed by the Newton Swim team finishing in third place.

Anyone interested in swimming for the Sussex County YMCA for the upcoming fall season can contact Ray Gaffney at scy.swimteam@gmail.com or rgaffney@metroymcas.org for more information. Learn more about the Swordfish swim team at metroymcas.org.