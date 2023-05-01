Tennis team captains improve on the court

The Sparta High School boys tennis team encounters very tough competition on a steady basis.

The coaching staff certainly helps the Spartans perform at the best of their abilities on the court. So do the highly capable team captains: seniors Robbie Matkiwsky and Thomas Schottland.

“These two were chosen captains for the second year because of their commitment and knowledge to Sparta and to tennis, which they play year-round,’’ head coach Michael Wille said. “Both have a high tennis IQ and know their opponent because they research and play in the tennis circuits locally.’’

The captains have made their presence felt as tennis players throughout their careers at Sparta.

“Thomas has been a top 30 New Jersey tennis singles player the last two years,’’ Wille said. “This year, he is undefeated and has not lost a set to anyone. Robbie had to play some tough top 10 teams like Delbarton, Ridge and Mendham at No. 1 but otherwise has been successful.”

Both captains are constantly making improvements on the court, which is certainly noticed by their coach.

“They are consistent hard baseline hitters who have improved upon their second serve,’’ he said.

Academically, Schottland and Matkiwsky are both standouts.

“Thomas Schottland has been accepted to West Point Academy and will possibly play tennis there next fall,’’ Wille said. “Robbie will attend Seton Hall and he’s undecided on a major.’’

The coach also is proud of the positive ways in which the captains communicate with their teammates.

“Both Thomas and Robbie instruct the other tennis players at Sparta,’’ he said. “They are always showing the younger players what to do and how to do it.’’

Sparta is scheduled to host Morris Hills on Wednesday, May 10.