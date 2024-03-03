UPDATE: Pope John in state finals Monday

The Pope John XXIII Regional High School girls basketball team has made it to the state finals.

The top-seeded Lions will play Immaculate Heart in the final round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Non-Public A Tournament. The game is at 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 at John F. Kennedy High School, 61-127 Preakness Ave., Paterson.

Pope John defeated Newark Academy, 56-31, in the semifinal round Thursday, Feb. 29 and Hudson Catholic, 45-34, in the quarterfinals Monday, Feb. 26.

The team also won its first Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex championship in school history against Voorhees, 43-32, on Feb. 16. Last year, Pope John lost in the finals to Sparta High School.

The Lions (24-4) are in second place behind Chatham (27-3) in the American Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference. Two of their losses were to the Chatham team.

Young team

The young team, led by junior Katie O’Keefe, has a starting lineup of mostly freshmen and sophomores.

Head coach Pete Torres is very pleased with his players. “The girls all play basketball year round; they want to be good and they want to learn. The lessons the coaching staff and I are teaching them are sinking in and they are seeing the benefits of those lessons.”

After winning the H/W/S title, O’Keefe said, “Everyone felt amazing. We were all celebrating in the locker room. It was just the greatest feeling because after the first two years of us losing, we wanted to win.”

Sophomore Mia Washington was named the Most Valuable Player in the H/W/S final, where she scored 17 points.

“When the final buzzer hit, it was very exciting,” she said after the game. “I was very happy for our team getting this win. To be the MVP was an honor but specifically to share this moment with my teammates was amazing.”

Addy Platt had eight assists, five blocks, and three steals in the game, and Torres credited the defense with the win.

“We had to be a good defense team to win championships I said to the girls early in the season. About three weeks ago, the girls turned a corner and have played excellent defense down the stretch. Voorhees had 13 points at the free throw line and two or three transition baskets, meaning they only had 14 points off our defense.”

CORRECTION: The location of the finals was incorrectly reported in an earlier version of this article.