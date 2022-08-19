x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Vanguard Battle Pigs win Sparta Mushball championship

SPARTA. The team defeated Family First 5-4.

Sparta /
| 19 Aug 2022 | 09:47
    The Vanguard Battle Pigs took home the mushball championship this season.
    The Vanguard Battle Pigs took home the mushball championship this season.

The Vanguard Battle Pigs took home the mushball championship this season in a close final game against Family First. The Posterino brother — Mike, Chris, and Jay — gave the team momentum with three runs after the first inning, and Ralph DeSordi further pushed to team toward victory with three RBIs, for a final score of 5-4.

Mushball is similar to softball, except the ball is a little bigger and the players don’t wear gloves or mitts. The Sparta Mushball League includes 12 teams sponsored by local businesses. This season the league held 11 games; eight teams made it to the playoffs, according to Steve Dooling, of Vanguard Healthcare Staffing in Sparta, which sponsors the Battle Pigs.

The Battle Pigs had an overall standing of 7-4, as did the team sponsored by Family First.