Vanguard Battle Pigs win Sparta Mushball championship

The Vanguard Battle Pigs took home the mushball championship this season in a close final game against Family First. The Posterino brother — Mike, Chris, and Jay — gave the team momentum with three runs after the first inning, and Ralph DeSordi further pushed to team toward victory with three RBIs, for a final score of 5-4.

Mushball is similar to softball, except the ball is a little bigger and the players don’t wear gloves or mitts. The Sparta Mushball League includes 12 teams sponsored by local businesses. This season the league held 11 games; eight teams made it to the playoffs, according to Steve Dooling, of Vanguard Healthcare Staffing in Sparta, which sponsors the Battle Pigs.

The Battle Pigs had an overall standing of 7-4, as did the team sponsored by Family First.