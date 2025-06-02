Vannatta, Corcoran win gold

Nick Vannatta and Jordan Perez earned gold and silver, respectively, in the javelin event and Seamus Corcoran won the pole vault event to pace the Pope John XXIII Regional High School boys outdoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public A Championships on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at Stockton University.

Vannatta, a senior, defended his javelin title with a throw of 189-10, followed by Perez’s throw of 178-5. Corcoran placed eighth with a throw of 153-9.

Corcoran, a freshman, took first in the pole vault with an effort of 12-9. Ethan Poplawski followed in sixth place with an effort of 11-0.

Other boys top 10 place-winners included Joey Rozynski (fourth in 100-meter dash in 10.66), Vincent Giacchi (sixth in shot put in 48-8), Jarrod Cofrancesco (seventh in discus in 146-10, seventh in shot put in 48-4), Spencer Prudenti (eighth in high jump in 6-0), Joshua Watson (10th in 400-meter hurdles in 58.27), and the 4x100 meter relay team of Luke Gialanella, Akei Griffin, Rozynski and Watson (eighth in 43.47).

The Pope John girls were led by Madison Tierney (fourth in pole vault in 9-0), Julia Ireland (fourth in 3,200-meter run in 11:06.94), Katelyn Nolan (fifth in 3,200-meter run in 11:10.94), Tessa MacMullin (sixth in 400-meter hurdles in 1:08.02, seventh in triple jump in 35-7.5), Tanya Makhija (10th in 400-meter hurdles in 1:11.52), the 4x400 meter relay team of MacMullin, Ireland, Nolan and Casey Carney (fourth in 4:02.65) and the 4x800 meter relay team of Carney, Nolan, Gwendolyn O’Hearn and Ireland (fourth in 9:46.87).

Sparta outdoor track

For Sparta High School, Isabella Frattura claimed first in the javelin with an effort of 144-11 and Le-Shem Little placed second in the 100-meter dash in 11.03 and was sixth in the 200-meter dash in 22.35 in the NJSIAA Group 2 Championships on May 30-31 at Frank Jost Field in South Plainfield.

Sparta’s Julian Laznik-Moraghan took sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 9:30.60.

The final event of the season, the NJSIAA Meet of Champions, will be held Wednesday, June 4 at Pennsauken High School.

Here’s how other Pope John and Sparta teams fared recently:

Pope John baseball

Alex Rakowsky was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run; Lucas Mesaros went 1-for-2 with two RBI; Nick Struble doubled and scored; Joseph Manco singled in a run and scored; and Brody O’Hara singled and scored to lift sixth-seeded Pope John to a 5-4 victory over third-seeded St. Mary’s of Rutherford in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament there May 30.

The Lions will meet second-seeded Morristown-Beard in a sectional semifinal there Wednesday, June 4.

Pope John (11-13), which led, 5-1, after six innings, saw starting pitcher Miles Masone strike out 12, walk three and surrender just three hits and one run in the first six innings. Jack Portman struck out the side and didn’t allow an earned run in the seventh in picking up the side.

Pope John softball

The third-seeded Lions saw their late-inning rally come up just short as they bowed to sixth-seeded Morris Catholic, 5-4, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A tournament at home Thursday afternoon, May 29.

Pope John (15-7) trailed, 5-1, before scoring once in the bottom of the sixth and twice more in the seventh.

Kylie Otero went 3-for-3 with two triples and two runs; Abbey Davis singled twice; Grace Varua and Isabella Evicci each singled in a run and scored; Grace Bobbie added an RBI single; and Olivia Cilli singled twice and walked.

Pope John boys lacrosse

Pope John, seeded fifth and ranked No. 16 in the state, was edged, 7-6, by 12th-seeded Immaculata in the second round of the NJSIAA Non-Public Tournament at home May 31.

Jack Gallucci had three goals and an assist; Travis Heller scored twice; Peyton Fox added a goal and an assist; and Daniel O’Leary made nine saves to lead the Lions (16-3).

Heller finished his senior campaign with 79 goals and 17 assists and his career with 147 goals and 56 assists.

Pope John girls lacrosse

The 20th-seeded Lions saw their 2025 season come to a close with a 17-2 loss to 13th-seeded Camden Catholic in the opening round of the NJSIAA Non-Public Tournament there May 27.

Sophomore Olivia Zywicki and senior Keira Donegan each scored once and freshman Kendall Weiss made 18 saves to pace Pope John (11-8).

Donegan (54 goals, 13 assists), Zywicki (38 goals, 25 assists) and junior Serena Lorenzo (31 goals, six assists) led the team.

Pope John boys tennis

The 12th-seeded Lions bowed to fifth-seeded Bergen Catholic, 5-0, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public tournament there May 20.

Adam Komosinski (first singles), Sebastian Rondon (second singles), Jaden Alphonse (third singles), Jack Sacchiero and Josiah Smith (first doubles), and William Franco and Aidan Cavanagh (second doubles) all competed for Pope John (3-7).

Pope John boys golf

Adrian Padula shot a team-low 83 and was followed by Brendan Gotimer (89), Emmet Vargo (92), Rylan Chotai (93) and Joseph Lubrano (94) to lead Pope John to a seventh-place finish at the Sussex Cup on May 27 at High Point Country Club in Montague.

Pope John girls golf

Deanna Mastrolacasa carded a 43 to place second overall and was followed by Chloe Kachmar (52), Sam Petecca (54) and Hannah Perrone (57) as the Lions finished fourth in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Championships on May 22 at Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Lafayette.

Sparta boys lacrosse

In its only game of the week, Sparta High School was edged, 8-7, by Glen Rock in double overtime at home May 23.

The Spartans were led by Jace Stiansen (four goals), Brady Shagawat (two goals), Eddie Brown (one goal, two assists), Danny Westervelt (one assist) and goalie Jake Alliegro (20 saves).

Sparta (9-8), seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament, defeated 14th-seeded West Milford, 9-3, in a first-round game May 28.

The team will play Warren Hills in a quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Monday, June 2 at home.

Sparta boys tennis

Sparta, the eighth seed, bowed to ninth-seeded Paramus, 3-2, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament May 20 at home.

Graham Mahoney (second singles) and Aiden Harris and Andres Parreno (first doubles) each won, accounting for the points for the Spartans (8-7).