Vannatta wins gold in javelin at states

Nick Vannatta took home the gold medal in the javelin event and Madison Tierney and Ryan Hoo each placed second in the pole vault to lead the Pope John XXIII Regional High School outdoor track and field contingent at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public A championships June 7-8 at Stockton University in Galloway.

Vannatta, a junior, won the boys javelin with a state-best throw of 191-7. Hoo came in second in the boys pole vault with an effort of 13-0. Tierney’s effort of 9-0 in the girls pole vault earned the silver medal.

All three automatically qualified for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions to be held Wednesday, June 12 at Pennsauken High School.

Also qualifying for the M of C was Jordan Perez, who was third in the javelin, with an effort of 168-11.

Other finishers were Julia Ireland (fifth in 800-meter run), Katelyn Nolan (fifth in 3,200-meter run, sixth in 1,600-meter run), Katy Miller (third in high jump, eighth in 400-meter dash), Marlie diPalma (fifth in long jump, sixth in 100-meter hurdles, 19th in 200-meter dash), Tessa MacMullin (fourth in triple jump, 13th in 200-meter dash), Alexandra Piotrowsky (26th in 400-meter dash, 32nd in 200-meter dash), Tanya Makhija (23rd in 800-meter dash), Evey Austin (18th in 1,600-meter run, 29th in 800-meter run), Gwendolyn O’Hearn (11th in 3,200-meter run, 17th in 1,600-meter run), Bella Metternich (10th in 3,200-meter run), Avery Griffin (seventh in long jump, ninth in 400-meter hurdles, 10th in triple jump), Sloane Dengler (18th in 400-meter hurdles, 22nd in triple jump), Lauren Pennino (eighth in shot put, 15th in discus) and the 4x400 meter relay team, which placed sixth.

Other Pope John finishers were Tobe Esimai (29th in long jump, 31st in 200-meter dash), Akei Griffin (15th in long jump, 43rd in 200-meter dash), Max Sharrett (sixth in 400-meter hurdles, 16th in 400-meter dash), Tyson Morro (41st in 400-meter dash), Carter Alicks (24th in 800-meter run, 32nd in 1,600-meter run), Charles Peterson (29th in 800-meter run), Patrick Robinson (32nd in 3,200-meter run, 33rd in 1,600-meter run), Griffin Messina (44th in 1,600-meter run), Joshua Watson (17th in 400-meter hurdles), Trent Houser (11th in high jump), Spencer Prudenti (11th in high jump, 19th in triple jump), Ethan Poplawski (ninth in pole vault), Jarrod Cofrancesco (ninth in discus), Vincent Giacchi (15th in discus, 25th in shot put), Tyler Houser (11th in shot put), the 4x400 meter relay team, which was ninth, and the 4x100 meter relay team, which was 13th.

Sparta outdoor track

Junior Isabella Frattura won the javelin event with a throw of 131-8 to lead Sparta High School at the NJSIAA Group 3 championships June 7-8 at Delsea High School in Franklinville.

She will make a return visit to the Meet of Champions, which will be held June 12.

Frattura, who was third at the group championships last year and sixth in the state at the M of C, also placed 11th in the high jump with a leap of 5-0.

Ashley Crane was 14th in the 1,600-meter run in 5:20.92.

Sophomore Le-Shem Little was seventh in the 200-meter dash in 22.00 and 10th in the 100-meter dash in 10.99. Litle also qualified for the M of C in the 100-meter dash.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Jack Wittenmeir, Remson Jarrell, Tyler Harms and Little placed 16th with a time of 3:35.18.