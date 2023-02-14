Varsity boys ski team ranks 3rd, girls 7th

All four Sparta High School ski teams made it to the podium Feb. 8 in the Giant Slalom at Mountain Creek in Vernon.

After four conference races, the varsity boys team is ranked third and the varsity girls are seventh. Two conference races remain.

Delbarton won the boys varsity race with a team time of 4:09.63. Blair Academy was second with a time of 4:18.95 and Sparta finished third, just 1.51 seconds behind.

Junior Drew Young led the boys team with a combined time of 1:03.66, immediately followed by sophomore David Baker at 1:04.08, senior James Kressman, the assistant captain, at 1:06.30 and junior George Flint at 1:06.42. The boys picked up four wins and two losses.

The boys junior varsity team also raced to a third-place finish, led by freshman Jonathan Petelicki. Ridge took first place and Delbarton second.

Girls teams

The varsity girls team placed third for the second race in a row.

“This is a significant move in the right direction for the girls team to qualify for states in just two weeks,” said head coach Rodney Calafati.

Winning the race was Blair Academy with a team time of 4:25.79. Ridge placed second with a team time of 4:34.90 and Sparta was third with a team time of 4.46.20.

Sophomore Aubrey Zimmerman led the girls team with a combined time of 1:08.51, followed by junior Madison Campisi at 1:11.22, junior Julia Mooney at 1:12.22, and senior Elizabeth Flint, the assistant captain, at 1:14.22. The girls picked up three wins and two losses.

All members of the junior varsity girls team delivered two clean runs.

Freshman Maddie Gambino led the JV team to the podium in second place behind Ridge. Blair took third.