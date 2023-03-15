Veritas Christian junior wins national 3-point competition

At the recent National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) tournament, Veritas Christian Academy junior guard Zoey Torppey showed off her long-range shooting expertise, winning a national three-point shooting competition.

The three-point shootout was part of the NCSAA season-ending national tournament, which had 100 different boys and girls teams from 20 states participating.

Torppey advanced to the finals after hitting 13 of 25 shots, then finished off her opponent in the finals while being cheered by both the Veritas Christian boys and girls teams.

This year, Torppey was a starter for the girls team, which went on to win both the Metro League regular season and tournament titles.

Four of the five starters will return next year.