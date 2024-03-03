Veritas girls win league, tournament championships

The Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team won the Metro Conference league and tournament championships for the sixth year in a row.
With only one conference loss in more than five years, the Veritas girls have dominated the league.
They capped off a perfect season in the league by defeating American Christian School, 55-43, in the Metro League Tournament Championship Game on Feb. 24.
Junior guard Caitlin O’Malley was named Most Valuable Player in the league.
Senior MacKenzie Morrison and sophomore Amya Cuddon were named conference all-stars.
On the Veritas boys basketball team, all four senior starters were named to the all-star team: Evan Milanesi, Nick Jetton, Ben Ryan and Gunnar Andersen.
Senior Zoey Torppey and sophomore Wyatt Marine also were named to the All-Christian Testimony team for their sportsmanship.
The boys team finished as regular-season champions of the Metro League with only one loss in conference play and placed second in the conference tournament.
Both teams will close out the season at the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament March 7-9 in Ohio.
Armand Milanesi is in his third year as head coach for both teams.