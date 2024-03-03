x
Veritas girls win league, tournament championships

SPARTA. The boys team was the league champion and placed second in the conference tournament.

Sparta /
| 03 Mar 2024 | 12:17
    The Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team wins the Metro Conference league and tournament championships. From left are seniors Liv Kretschmer, MacKenzie Morrison, Kayleigh Jeltema and Zoey Torppey. (Photo provided)
    All four senior starters on the Veritas Christian Academy boys basketball team, from left, Evan Milanesi, Nick Jetton, Gunnar Andersen and Ben Ryan, were named to the all-star team. (Photo provided)
    The girls and boys basketball teams at Veritas Christian Academy in Sparta will close out the season at the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament March 7-9 in Ohio. (Photo provided)
    Veritas Christian Academy forward Nicholas Jetton releases the ball in the Dec. 21 game against Harmony Christian of New York. Veritas won, 67-18, and Jetton scored eight points. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas guard Evan Milanesi dribbles the ball. He scored 15 points against Harmony Christian. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas guard Dallas Tanis dribbles the ball. He scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas forward Nicholas Jetton scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas guard Evan Milanesi holds the ball during a free throw. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas Christian Academy head basketball coach Armand Milanesi speaks during a halftime ceremony Dec. 21. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas guard Caitlin O'Malley dribbles the ball in the Dec. 21 game against Harmony Christian of New York. Veritas won, 73-29, and O'Malley scored 17 points. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas forward Madelyn Seifert scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made two steals. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas player Amya Cuddon scored 17 points. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas forward Mackenzie Morrison. Morrison scored two points, grabbed seven rebounds and made four steals. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    A Harmony Hawk, surrounded by Veritas defenders, leaps during a shot attempt. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
The Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team won the Metro Conference league and tournament championships for the sixth year in a row.

With only one conference loss in more than five years, the Veritas girls have dominated the league.

They capped off a perfect season in the league by defeating American Christian School, 55-43, in the Metro League Tournament Championship Game on Feb. 24.

Junior guard Caitlin O’Malley was named Most Valuable Player in the league.

Senior MacKenzie Morrison and sophomore Amya Cuddon were named conference all-stars.

On the Veritas boys basketball team, all four senior starters were named to the all-star team: Evan Milanesi, Nick Jetton, Ben Ryan and Gunnar Andersen.

Senior Zoey Torppey and sophomore Wyatt Marine also were named to the All-Christian Testimony team for their sportsmanship.

The boys team finished as regular-season champions of the Metro League with only one loss in conference play and placed second in the conference tournament.

Both teams will close out the season at the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament March 7-9 in Ohio.

Armand Milanesi is in his third year as head coach for both teams.