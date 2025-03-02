Veritas wins 7th conference title

The Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team won its seventh Metro Christian Athletic Conference title in a row.
The Sparta-based Christian high school defeated American Christian in the championship game of the conference tournament, 28-18.
Junior guard Amya Cuddon and sophomore forward Maddy Seifert were named conference All Stars for the second straight year.
The team was undefeated this season, the first with head coach David Cuddon.
For the boys team, junior point guard Dallas Tanis was named a conference All Star.
The Metro league also named a Christian Character team, which included Veritas freshman Shelby Van Ek and sophomore Walker Van Der Ploog.
In addition, the boys team won the Christian Testimony award for its play this season.
The girls and boys teams will compete March 6-8 in the National Christian School Athletic Association’s (NCSAA) national tournament in Ohio.