Veritas wins 7th conference title

SPARTA. Girls basketball team is undefeated this season.

Sparta /
| 02 Mar 2025 | 01:01
    VR1 Veritas Christian's Madelyn Seifert (20) releases the ball during a shot. She scored 14 points in the Jan. 16 game against Trinity Christian School in Montville. Veritas won, 57-17. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    VR2 Veritas Christian's Amya Cuddon scored 20 points Jan. 16. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    VR3 Veritas Christian's Halle Williamson (4) in the midst of a shot. She scored 16 points. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    Veritas Christian's Madelyn Seifert was named a conference All Star. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
    All Stars Maddy Seifert and Amya Cuddon. (Photo courtesy of David Marine)
    Shelby Van Ek, Maddy Seifert and Amya Cuddon. (Photo courtesy of David Marine)
    The Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team. (Photo courtesy of David Marine)
    Veritas Christian Academy seniors Lincoln Van Ek, seated left, and Dax Lewicki, seated right, man the snack table. Standing behind them are basketball players. Money from snack purchases helps fund the senior class trip to Cape May later in the year. (Photo by George Leroy Hunter)
The Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team won its seventh Metro Christian Athletic Conference title in a row.

The Sparta-based Christian high school defeated American Christian in the championship game of the conference tournament, 28-18.

Junior guard Amya Cuddon and sophomore forward Maddy Seifert were named conference All Stars for the second straight year.

The team was undefeated this season, the first with head coach David Cuddon.

For the boys team, junior point guard Dallas Tanis was named a conference All Star.

The Metro league also named a Christian Character team, which included Veritas freshman Shelby Van Ek and sophomore Walker Van Der Ploog.

In addition, the boys team won the Christian Testimony award for its play this season.

The girls and boys teams will compete March 6-8 in the National Christian School Athletic Association’s (NCSAA) national tournament in Ohio.