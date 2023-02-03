Vernon, Sparta boys in basketball tournament quarterfinals

The Sparta and Vernon Township high schools boys basketball teams will play in the quarterfinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Athletic Association tournament Saturday, Feb. 4.

Sparta defeated Pope John, 57-41, in the second round Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Vernon beat Voorhees, 64-48.

Sparta will face Delaware Valley there in the quarterfinals, and Vernon will take on Hunterdon Central there.

The semifinals will be played Saturday, Feb. 11 and the final Friday, Feb. 17.

Losing in the second round were Lenape Valley, 60-48, to North Hunterdon; Wallkill Valley, 61-57, to Delaware Valley; and High Point, 65-27, to Hunterdon Central.

Hackettstown and Phillipsburg had byes in the first and second rounds.

Vernon leads the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), while Sparta is in fourth place in the American Division.

Vernon’s overall record is 15-2, and the team is undefeated against division opponents.

Sparta has won 10 of its 17 games this season and four of its nine division match-ups.

Girls basketball

The Sparta and Pope John girls basketball teams will play in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Both teams has byes in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Sparta faces Hunterdon Central at home and Pope John will play North Hunterdon at home.

Losing in the first round were Wallkill Valley, 56-40, to North Hunterdon; Vernon, 46-34, to Hackettstown; Lenape Valley, 52-30, to Warren Hills; and High Point, 37-28, to Hunterdon Central.

Pope John and Sparta are in second and third place, respectively, in the American Division of the NJAC. Montville is in the lead.

Pope John has an overall record of 17-4 and an 8-2 record in division play.

Sparta has won 13 of its 18 games this season and five of its eight game against opponents in the division.

In the Colonial Division, Newton is second after Morris Tech, followed by Vernon, Lenape Valley, Hopatcong and Sussex Tech.

In the Freedom Division, High Point is in third place, Wallkill Valley in fourth and Kittatinny in sixth.