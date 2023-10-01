Volleyball team still undefeated

The undefeated Sparta High School girls volleyball squad continued its winning ways with five more victories last week.

The Spartans, ranked No. 8 in the state, improved to 11-0 on Saturday, Sept. 30 as they swept Voorhees and Hackettstown in a tri-meet in Hackettstown.

In its 25-13, 25-12 win over Hackettstown, Sparta was led by Giselle Faria (10 assists, seven service points, three aces, one kill), Aralyn Saulys (six kills, seven assists, five digs, four service points, one ace), Payton Simpson (four kills, three digs, three service points, one ace), Lea Tsamadias (six kills, five blocks, two aces), Sylvia Przydzial (eight service points, five aces), Haley Maher (10 digs, seven service points, three aces, two assists), Tara Keller (two kills) and Emma Kristiansen (two kills).

Sparta will play at Bergen Tech at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Here’s how other Sparta sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

In their only action last week, the Spartans bowed to Mount Olive, 1-0, on Friday afternoon, Sept. 29 at home.

Goalie Quint Flannery anchored the defense with four saves. Kyle Enderle leads the team in scoring with three goals and two assists, with Tobias Gomez also scoring three goals.

Sparta (4-4) is scheduled to play host to Randolph at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Girls soccer

The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season Thursday, Sept. 28 with a 1-0 setback at Chatham, which is ranked No. 12 in the state.

Sparta, ranked No. 13, received 12 saves from Riley Molbury. Juliana Dolinski leads the team with nine goals and two assists.

Sparta (6-1) plays at Pope John at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Field hockey

Sparta ran its winning streak to five straight with a 3-1 victory over Morris Knolls on Sept. 28 in Denville.

Morris Knolls held a 1-0 lead before Madison Campisi scored once in the first and Sophia Candeloro added two second-half goals. Orianna Bennett made five saves in net.

Sparta (8-1) was seeded fourth for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and was scheduled to host a second-round game on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Girls tennis

The Spartans snapped a three-match losing streak with a 3-2 decision over Morris Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Rockaway.

Sparta (2-4) was led by its three singles players: Scarlet Matteson (first), Julia Miller (second) and Emily Dondero (third), who each won.

The duos of McKaela Reekie and Sara Schwarz and Kyleigh Mongon and Eleanor Luizzo competed at first and second doubles, respectively, for Sparta.